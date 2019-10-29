Three candidates will compete on the November ballot to fill an open city council seat in Ammon.
Debra Clapp, Don Ray Ellis and Josh Wheeler will attend a public forum on Wednesday to answer questions from potential voters. The Bonneville County Democrats are hosting the event at 7 p.m. in Building 3, Room 306 at the College of Eastern Idaho.
The candidates are running to fill the seat of council president Brian Powell, who is stepping down after serving 12 years on the council. Two current councilmen, Rex Thompson and Scott Wessel, are unopposed in their reelection campaigns.
Debra Clapp has lived in Ammon for most of her life and has taken part in multiple service projects to improve and maintain the city parks. She also ran for a city council seat in 2013. She’s running again this year to bring attention to the needs of the city’s original townsite. Clapp compared Ammon to a hand, with the old site as the palm and the new developments as fingers spreading from the original city center.
“There’s not one councilman representing the palm of the hand. There’s nobody to say you have what you need. We have things that we need in the valley and here in the old city,” Clapp said.
One of Clapp’s proposals was a list of five requirements for developers who wanted to add onto the city. She would ask developers to pay impact fees that would go toward funding construction in Bonneville Joint School District 93 and road repairs for the smaller streets in town, as well as setting aside land for city parks and green areas. While her list of requests would be negotiable, she hoped the ideas would help lead to better funding and more organized expansion of the city.
“You can see the effect of the growth every day. I want them to take some responsibility for impacting our area with this expansion,” Clapp said.
Ray Ellis served on the Ammon City Council from January 2008 to June 2009, then spent nearly a decade with the city public works department. He feels that his experience with city planning and budgeting is a crucial difference between himself and the other candidates, though he agreed with Clapp on how the original neighborhoods in Ammon have been treated.
“The entire focus of the council is on supporting new growth, so the needs of the older parts of town are pushed on the back burner,” Ellis said.
Two of Ellis' main campaign ideas are transparency and long-term planning. He said that he would make the breakdown of the city budget widely available to the public as the process begins early next year to make sure spur-of-the-moment changes don't drain the budgets for other projects. Ellis also hoped city councilmen would take part in more long-term planning, such as the study they commissioned on the city water system.
“I always felt the council should look further into the future. I think they get too involved with the day to day stuff, when they have a perfectly qualified staff to manage those issues," Ellis said.
Josh Wheeler, the service manager and corporate secretary for Wheeler Electric, was inspired to get more involved in the city after an outpouring of public support last year when his late son contracted a fatal form of cancer. After working with District 93 to help get out the vote for August’s bond election, he set his sights on the Ammon council race.
“There is a lot happening at the local level that impacts folks in their daily lives. I want to be a candidate and a councilmember who is able to listen as much as possible,” Wheeler said.
In the last two months, Wheeler has gone door-to-door in neighborhoods on a “listening tour” to hear what people are concerned about. If elected, he has promised to post a Facebook video after every council meeting to summarize what was voted on and what items are coming up. He pointed to the recent annexation process on 21st Street and the public debate over water meters as examples of how an involved public can affect change in the city.
“There are so many intelligent people that live in this city and I want to use the wisdom of the crowd. As we get more engagement and more input from the community, we can have better solutions as growth continues,” Wheeler said.