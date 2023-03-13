Election 2024 Trump Iowa

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 4, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. As Trump returns to Iowa on Monday, March 13, 2023, he and his team are aiming for a more disciplined approach. They are particularly focused on building the data and digital engagement he will need to convince Iowans to traipse through the cold and snow early next year to participate in the caucuses.

 AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — To outsiders, they looked like simple stacks of paper. But for Donald Trump's first presidential campaign, they represented a missed opportunity.

A month before Iowa's 2016 presidential caucuses, mountains of so-called pledge cards sat in the corner of Trump's suburban Des Moines state headquarters. They contained the names and contact information of roughly 10,000 Iowans who attended Trump campaign events and responded by returning the cards suggesting they were open to backing the reality television star who was now seeking the White House.


