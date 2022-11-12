Election 2022 Wyoming Democrats

FILE - Albany County Sheriff Aaron Appelhans stands in the county courthouse in Laramie, Wyo., on Feb. 3, 2021. Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming, a Democrat, who won in Tuesday's midterm election in this ever-redder state. 

 AP Photo/Mead Gruver, File

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Aaron Appelhans is among a rare few in Wyoming: A Democrat who won in Tuesday's midterm election in this ever-redder state.

After being appointed as Wyoming's first Black sheriff almost a year ago, he is now the state's first elected Black sheriff. He beat a 20-year Republican police veteran with 52% of the vote.


