Film Review - Creed III

This image released by MGM shows Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, left, and Jonathan Majors as Damian Anderson, right, in a scene from "Creed III."

 Eli Ade/MGM via AP

" Creed III " punched above its weight at the domestic box office in its first weekend in theaters. The MGM release knocked "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" out of first place and far surpassed both industry expectations and the opening weekends of the first two movies in the franchise.

Playing in 4,007 locations in North America, "Creed III" earned an estimated $58.7 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Going into the weekend, analysts expected the film to open in the $30 million range. The first "Creed" debuted to $29 million in 2015 and "Creed II" opened to $35 million in 2018.


