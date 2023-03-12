Film Review - Scream VI

This image released by Paramount Pictures shows, from left, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Devyn Nekoda and Melissa Barrera in a scene from "Scream VI."

 Philippe Bossé/Paramount Pictures via AP

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Oscar weekend belonged to "Scream VI" in theaters, as the horror sequel notched a franchise-best $44.5 million in domestic ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group co-production sailed past expectations, easily surpassing the previous series high of $32 million that "Scream 2" opened with in 1997. The film's robust debut, coming as Hollywood prepared to gather for the 95th Academy Awards, was yet another reminder of how horror has come to be one of the industry's few sure things at the box office.


