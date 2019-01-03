Bonneville Joint School District 93 superintendent finalist Tom Meyer has dropped out of the search, the Post Register confirmed Thursday afternoon.
Meyer is superintendent for the Bellevue Community School District in Jackson County, Iowa.
Jon Abrams, Brian Recht and Scott Woolstenhulme are still finalists for the job.
The board will not replace Meyer in the list of finalists, D93 board trustee Amy Landers said.
When called Thursday morning, Meyer said he had removed his name from the school board's search to replace retiring superintendent Chuck Shackett, who has been in the position since 2001.
Meyer did not specify why he withdrew from the search.
Shelley School District 50 superintendent search
Shelley School District superintendent finalist Gary Weitz, superintendent at Dodson School District in Dodson, Mont., has withdrawn from the district's search, current Shelley superintendent Bryan Jolley said.
Jolley said Weitz took another job, leaving three finalists (Jane Ward, Joel Wilson and Chad Williams) to replace him. Jolley, who's been the district's superintendent since 2004, plans to retire June 30.
The three finalists will interview with the Shelley School District board on Jan. 15. Jolley said he's hopeful the board will select the district's superintendent by Jan. 17.
Jefferson County 251 superintendent search
Jefferson County School District 251 is close to naming its finalists to replace superintendent Lisa Sherick, who announced her retirement late last year.
The position was posted shortly after the District No. 251 Board of Trustees meeting Nov. 7 and applications closed Dec. 31.
The board will conduct interviews for the position this month, and the position is expected to be filled by February.
Sherick, who has worked 32 years in education, has been the district's superintendent since 2014.
“I am committed to this school district, and I am not going to just walk away, I really plan to assist and help in any way possible,” Sherick told the Jefferson Star on Sept. 19.