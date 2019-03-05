Firth High School principal Jeff Gee will be Ririe School District 252’s next superintendent, the school district and Board of Trustees announced Monday.
Gee, who replaces Chad Williams, will start July 1. Williams was named Shelley superintendent on Jan. 18.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to get out there and meet the community and see what works best for them,” Gee said. “Ririe is a good school and they’re doing well in making opportunities for their kids.”
Other applicants for the position included Clear Creek Middle School (Buffalo, Wyo.) principal Brandon Farris, Ririe High School principal Damien Smith, former Sugar-Salem School District superintendent Alan Dunn and Swan Valley Elementary principal Michael Jacobsen.
Gee is expected to make $87,000 in his new role, along with health benefits, Ririe School District Board of Trustees chairman Jason Ferguson said.
Ferguson said Gee interviewed well for the position, and the board liked his previous experience in a smaller school district.
“He has the right personality and do a good job leading our district,” Ferguson said. “He wants to get invested in our community.”
Gee has been the principal at Firth High School since 2007 and is a Sugar-Salem High School graduate.
He was also the school district’s federal programs director and strategic planning committee chairman.
“We had a lot of applicants and a lot of quality of applicants,” Williams said. “And I would say that the cream always rises to the top. The board felt like that Mr. Gee was the right fit for Ririe School District.”