The three Republican candidates for an open Bonneville County commissioner seat outlined their qualifications and plans at a debate Thursday.
Brady Belliston, Tom Loertscher and Jon Walker are vying for the Second District seat, which will be vacant since incumbent Dave Radford is running for state Legislature against Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon. No Democrats or other candidates have filed, meaning the victor in the May 19 GOP primary will likely be the next commissioner, barring some unforeseen development.
The three candidates shared a fair amount of common ground in the debate, which was sponsored by the City Club of Idaho Falls in conjunction with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce and the Greater Idaho Falls Association of Realtors. All three said they consider themselves conservative Republicans philosophically.
"I believe that family values are the most important thing that we need to preserve in this country," Belliston said.
Walker talked about how some of his experiences abroad, including a humanitarian mission in the Soviet Union while it was still a communist dictatorship, helped to reinforce his conservative views.
“I support and avidly believe in our freedoms here and the opportunities we have to voice our opinions and support our government in legal fashion,” he said.
All three talked about keeping property taxes low.
"I think we can get the property taxes down in this county, and I think that is a key ingredient to us moving forward, especially in these times," said Loertscher, who has made getting spending and property taxes in check the centerpiece of his platform.
Belliston, of Idaho Falls, is a real estate developer, insurance agent and sportscaster who has served on boards including the Ouray Park Irrigation Company and the Panorama Hills Water Company. He said property taxes, managing growth and improving communication with residents would be his main focuses.
"Idaho has been discovered and eastern Idaho has been discovered," he said. "It's a wonderful place to live, it's not a surprise," but added that this puts stress on the roads and other services.
"I think we really need to start planning ahead for that or it's going to start controlling us," Belliston said.
Loertscher, of Bone, touted his experience as a county commissioner for six years and as a state legislator representing eastern Bonneville county for more than 20 years. Walker, of Ammon, was county coroner for 11 years. He was an Idaho Falls police officer for five years before joining the Idaho Falls Fire Department for 26 years.
"I'm the only one who's really put myself in the line of fire to protect the people in this county," he said in an interview later Thursday.
All three candidates were critical of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, which has recently been extremely vocal in its opposition to Gov. Brad Little's stay-home order and business closures in reaction to coronavirus. Belliston, whose campaign donors include IFF board member Doyle Beck, was more restrained than Loertscher or Walker, although he criticized their role in a recent incident in Meridian where protesters showed up at a police officer's home after he arrested a woman who refused to leave a city park as part of a protest against coronavirus restrictions. After the arrest, the IFF briefly posted on its Facebook page, then deleted, the officer's name and picture and urged people to contact the Meridian Police Department with their criticisms.
“The Idaho Freedom Foundation is not conservatism,” Loertscher said. “It is actually something else that is disguised as conservatism. … They’re preaching anarchy at every level and that is a sad thing.”
Loertscher clashed with, and ultimately lost to, the Republican Party's further-right wing when he was in the state House; he lost his seat to Christensen in 2018, who had the backing of some of the Freedom Foundation's supporters. Loertscher criticized a series of anti-police Facebook posts Parrish Miller, the author of many of the analyses used to produce the IFF's Freedom Index legislative scorecard, put up in the aftermath of the Meridian arrest. The posts, Loertscher said, were “saying it’s open season on policemen, and there is no room for that in Idaho at all, and that group is way out of control.”
Walker said he doesn’t align with the IFF or take its support.
“When I started my campaign four years ago, I battled against the Freedom Foundation and their super-funding in races,” he said, referring to his primary challenge of Radford in 2016. “I think that’s wrong.”
"While the Post Register and some politicians have been busy trying to discredit the good work of the Idaho Freedom Foundation, we've been proposing solutions to bring down property taxes for struggling and out-of-work Idahoans," the Freedom Foundation said in response. "We suggest the candidates focus on serving the people of Bonneville County, not scoring cheap political points based on false narratives constructed by unfair news sources."
All three candidates expressed reservations about using property tax breaks to attract businesses, although Walker and Belliston said there are circumstances where they may be appropriate.
“I’m really apprehensive about those types of incentives,” Walker said.
Loertscher criticized them as shifting the tax burden.
“We absolutely cannot continue to put these property taxes on existing taxpayers,” he said.