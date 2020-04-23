A former state legislator, the chairman of the Iona Bonneville Sewer District, and a former firefighter and county coroner are running for a soon-to-be-vacant Bonneville County commissioner spot.
The Second District county commissioner seat is open for the first time since 2003, as incumbent Republican Dave Radford is running for an Idaho House seat instead of another term on the commission. Brady Belliston, Tom Loertscher and Jon Walker are all vying for the Republican nomination for a two-year term to replace him.
Belliston, of Idaho Falls, is a real estate developer, insurance agent and sportscaster who has served on boards including the Ouray Park Irrigation Company and the Panorama Hills Water Company. Loertscher, of Bone, was a Bonneville County commissioner for six years decades ago, then represented the district that includes eastern Bonneville County (District 32 currently) in the state House for more than 20 years. As it so happens Radford is running for Loertscher’s old House seat against incumbent Rep. Chad Christensen, who beat Loertscher in the 2018 Republican primary. And Walker, of Ammon, was coroner for 11 years. He started his career as an Idaho Falls police officer, doing this for five years before joining the Idaho Falls Fire Department for 26 years, spending six years of that as a captain and nine as a division chief.
The district encompasses much of the eastern half of the county, although residents of the entire county can vote on all county commissioner seats. Incumbent Republican First District Commissioner Roger Christensen is also on the primary ballot, but he is running for re-election to another four-year term unopposed. No one else has filed to run for either seat other than the Republican candidates.
The primary will be May 19, although this year’s primary is being held entirely by mail due to coronavirus. May 19 is the last day to request an absentee ballot, and ballots received through June 2 will be counted, with results announced that night.
The candidates will debate Thursday. The debate will not have an audience due to coronavirus but will be live-streamed on the City Club of Idaho Falls Facebook page.
BellistonBelliston, 48, said he has always been interested in public service, and with Radford leaving and Belliston’s daughter about to graduate from high school, the timing was right.
“I’ve always (known) that I would want to serve as a public servant, and I’ve just been kind of preparing myself for that time,” he said.
Belliston said he has three main goals. The first is to keep property taxes low, both by making county government more efficient and by working with state officials to make sure state mandates don’t fall on property taxpayers.
“A lot of what the county is required to do is mandated by the state of Idaho,” Belliston said.
Belliston’s second goal would be to manage and plan for the county’s growth. He said the county’s Comprehensive Plan, which is 25 years old, should be rewritten. His third goal is to get more information out to the public. The county doesn’t have a public information officer, and Belliston wants to take on some of that role, including upgrading the county’s website and sharing more information on social media.
“I want to make sure my door is open, that people can reach me and talk to me,” he said.
Belliston said he views this election as important for the county’s future direction, noting that whoever wins will be replacing a longtime incumbent and that he doesn’t expect Christensen, who has been a commissioner since 1995, to run for another term after this room.
“I believe that whoever is elected in this election will be the future leader of Bonneville County,” Belliston said.
Loertscher
Loertscher, 76, represented the area in the state House from 1990 through 2018, with a two-year hiatus in the early 2000s. He said he is running for commissioner because he wants to rein in spending and keep property taxes down.
“As I talk to homeowners, I’m seeing that the normal is about a 10% increase in their property tax, just for the county’s part,” he said.
In a news release announcing his candidacy, Loertscher said taxes and spending are going up faster than the rate of inflation and population growth combined.
“Our budgets have grown pretty heftily in the county,” he said. “It’s time for us to take a good look at those.”
Loertscher said he wouldn’t support cutting law enforcement but everything else needs to be examined.
“Most of the time we’re pretty short-handed at best,” as far as police, he said.
Loertscher said he would like to increase public participation in the budget-setting process, noting that at the 2019 budget hearing he was the only member of the public to attend. He said the hearings should be held in the evenings instead of afternoons so more people can come.
“I think the process needs to be opened up a little bit,” he said.
Loertscher also said the county’s infrastructure hasn’t kept up with growth. He pointed to 45th East, near the new Thunder Ridge High School, as an example of a now-busy road where the county should have done more to plan for the increased traffic volume.
“Our roads are not going to be able to handle the increased traffic,” he said.
Walker
This is Walker’s second run for county commission; he ran against Radford in 2016.
“I think I have a unique set of skills that would make me an exceptional asset in the commissioners’ office,” Walker said. “I understand both the budget and the (spending) of tax dollars.”
Walker pointed to his background in law enforcement and emergency services as well as his past experience as a rancher and dairy farmer. He said his career included work on HAZMAT and Federal Emergency Management Agency teams and on state emergency response and pandemic plans, and that he would be equipped to handle things if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.
“I feel confident with our ability to deal with this appropriately,” he said.
One of Walker’s priorities would be improving the county’s long-term planning. Coming up with a plan that looks decades into the future and considers matters such as where roads and other infrastructure need to go as the county grows, he said, could help Bonneville County cope with growth without being forced to resort to drastic measures in the future such as putting a moratorium on new construction.
“We’ve got to get ahead without doing that kind of aggressive action,” he said.
Walker also said he wants to use taxpayer money wisely and limit spending it unnecessarily. He said he would look for opportunities to partner with nonprofits and other organizations on projects to limit the use of property tax dollars, as well as relying on user fees to support things such as recreational sites.