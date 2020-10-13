Whatever happens in the upcoming election, District 33 will have at least one new representative in Boise come December.
Republican Marco Erickson, who narrowly beat Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, in the May primary, is running for the 33B House seat against Democrat David Roth. For the 33A seat Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who has been in the House since 2017, is running for another term against Democrat Miranda Marquit. (The district's Sen. Dave Lent, R-Idaho Falls, is running for re-election unopposed.)
Eastern Idaho's Republican primaries were this year's epicenter of the battle between the party's more moderate and right-wing factions, with 13 contested legislative races fitting that paradigm including Zollinger and Erickson's. Erickson ran as a more moderate alternative to Zollinger and had the support of establishment-friendly GOP figures such as U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson and Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot, while Zollinger cast himself as the real conservative in the race. And that primary was a bit more personal than some, with the Idaho Patient Act, a bill passed this year restricting medical debt collection, looming over the Zollinger/Erickson clash.
VanderSloot, who has long been an influential figure in Idaho politics, was that bill's main backer, his public interest in the issue going back to a lawsuit against Melaleuca by the Idaho Falls law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates, seeking to garnish a Melaleuca employee's pay for a medical debt. The Smith in the firm's name is Bryan Smith, a local Republican Party official and Idaho Freedom Foundation board member who is one of the most prolific donors to further-right legislative candidates and political committees in Idaho, and Zollinger works for the firm as a lawyer.
Marquit, who headed the Bonneville County Democrats from spring 2016 to fall 2019 and has campaigned for causes such as Medicaid expansion and the creation of the College of Eastern Idaho, said she decided to run due to stances of Ehardt's that she feels have been out-of-step with local voters. As well as opposing the Idaho Patient Act, both Zollinger and Ehardt opposed Medicaid expansion, which received about 65% support in District 33 when voters passed in 2018. After expansion passed, both backed legislation Gov. Brad Little ultimately vetoed to raise the threshold to put an initiative on the ballot.
“I was tired of seeing our priorities in District 33 not being represented in Boise by our so-called representatives pushing initiatives and pushing things that actively harm people in our district,” Marquit said.
Ehardt, who has worked closely with Zollinger during their time representing Idaho Falls together, has established herself as one of the Legislature's more outspoken socially conservative voices. She sponsored House Bill 500, which passed this year, barring transgender girls and women from female high school and college sports teams. The law's enforcement is on hold due to a court challenge. Ehardt pointed to the bill, called the Fairness in Women's Sports Act by its supporters, as one of her main accomplishments and said the almost unanimous Republican support for it "speaks volumes to the belief in protecting opportunities for girls and women, not only in sports but in education."
Ehardt has also been critical of diversity-related programs at state colleges and universities that, she says, divide people based on race or other factors, kicking off a statewide debate on the topic last year by writing a letter to Boise State University President Marlene Tromp that was co-signed by 28 Republican lawmakers. Ehardt said her ability to unite so many of her colleagues behind the push “shows incredible leadership.”
“I think in the short time I’ve been there, I’ve been able to do a lot,” she said.
While you have probably seen some lawn signs and the occasional billboard around Idaho Falls, due to coronavirus all four candidates have been campaigning in a world where the internet has taken the place the place of much traditional face-to-face interaction. Erickson has been meeting with small groups of people via Zoom.
“We haven’t been able to put as much energy and emphasis on the campaign as we normally would,” Erickson said.
Roth and Marquit have done some socially distanced door knocking and held small pop-up events. Marquit, who is a financial writer for her day job, has also been holding Zoom events where she advises people on financial topics.
“In this campaign season you simply can’t amass a large amount of people,” Roth said.
As always, education will likely be one of the major topics on the Legislature's plate in 2021, and the issue has been made even more complicated as school districts struggle to open safely despite COVID-19. Roth, a private school administrator who was inspired to run earlier this year when the House Education Committee voted to get rid of the state's teacher certification and content standards (Ehardt is on the committee and voted in favor of getting rid of both), said the pandemic has “laid bare the flaws in our system, and our kids are suffering, and we’re going to need extra emphasis over the coming years to make up for what has happened and get these kids back on track.”
Both Roth and Marquit said education funding and property tax relief would be priorities for them. Roth blamed too-low levels of state education funding for driving up local property taxes, while Marquit said part of the problem is a 2016 law capping the homeowner's exemption and said she would have supported a bipartisan bill that was proposed this year but never went anywhere to boost the "circuit breaker" tax break. Ehardt, who said she opposed raising property taxes while on the City Council, views this as a question of reining in local budgets.
"If we want our property taxes to go down, local government needs to be willing to quit spending," she said.
Ehardt said she is interested in following the implementation of this summer’s Espinoza vs. Montana Department of Revenue U.S. Supreme Court ruling. The court held that Montana’s “Blaine Amendment,” a provision in its state Constitution barring aid to religious schools, violated the U.S. Constitution; Idaho is one of about three dozen states with a similar constitutional provision that will be affected by Espinoza.
Ehardt said the ruling's timing is especially significant as more parents look at homeschooling and other alternatives to public schools due to COVID-19. At a rally last week in support of keeping Idaho Falls schools open, Ehardt said “public education right now is shooting itself in the foot, because the Espinoza case is going to be a game-changer for public education.”
“These parents are going to have options, and it won't necessarily, if we keep going down this path, it's not going to be public education,” she said. “I think public education needs to stand up and start doing something to put itself in a position to have children and parents to want to be in public education.”
Little's response to coronavirus has triggered a backlash from Republican lawmakers who say he went too far or should have involved the Legislature more, and lawmakers are expected to spend much of the 2021 session debating whether to limit his emergency powers going forward.
"It is my sincere hope that Gov. Little did what he thought was best, but nonetheless, leaving the Legislature out of the decision-making process was not the right thing to do," Ehardt said. "And so there will be changes … to how we are able to proceed as a legislative body, and I believe Gov. Little understands that, and actually welcomes us doing that throughout a full session and doing it through the legislative process."
Erickson said he doesn't fault Little for his initial response to an unprecedented situation but said he has gotten calls from many people who feel the state went too far and public health districts have too much power. Erickson said he isn't sure exactly what should be changed but suggested city and county elected officials should play a larger role in making those decisions. Erickson, who is a mental health professional who works with at-risk youth, said people need to be kept safe, "but not at the expense of mental health and people’s sanity."
"It's nobody's fault; it's just this big mess," Erickson said. "Hopefully we learn lessons on this and not respond" the same way next time, he said.
Marquit said Little is “in a really tough spot" and that she would like to see better data collection and more access to contact tracing and tests.
“I think he wants to do what’s best for the state of Idaho, but he’s in this really weird and rare position where people in his own party, his own lieutenant governor, his own legislative leadership in some cases are kind of turning against him,” Marquit said.
Roth said he wants to see businesses open up and kids in school, “but it has to be done in a safe way” and many public schools haven’t had the resources to handle it safely. He said people should observe safety measures such as wearing masks and social distancing.
“Individual freedom comes with a high personal responsibility,” Roth said. “In order for businesses to be open, in order for people to go about their daily lives, we all have to be concerned about each other.”