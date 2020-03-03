BOISE — A bill to strip state Medicaid funding from abortion providers passed the Idaho House Tuesday and is headed to the Senate.
The bill's sponsors, Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, and Christy Zito, R-Hammett, said it doesn't go as far as they want, and they would prefer to ban abortion. However, they view the defunding bill as something the state can do within the constraints of the U.S. Supreme Court rulings that have held abortion to be legal nationwide in the first two trimesters of pregnancy.
"This bill does not solve the problem of abortion," Zollinger said. "This bill does not protect every unborn life. I wish it did. I hope we can get there soon."
Medicaid funding for abortion, except to save the mother's life or when a pregnancy resulted from rape or incest, has been illegal since the 1970s under the Hyde Amendment. Zollinger's bill would go further in taking all public funding, including Medicaid funding for non-abortion related services such as cancer screenings or gynecological exams, from abortion providers.
The bill contains an exception for medical providers who perform abortions under the Hyde Amendment's restrictions. It is expected to impact Idaho's three Planned Parenthood clinics and a doctor in Boise, taking about $400,000 a year in Medicaid funding from them in total.
Zollinger called the measure a "pro-choice bill," saying those providers would have a choice between receiving state money and continuing to perform abortions.
"This is a good first step to at least making sure our tax dollars don’t go toward killing innocent lives," he said.
The bill passed 52-17, with three Republicans joining all the Democrats to oppose it. It has run into opposition from a mix of abortion rights supporters and conservatives who think it doesn't go far enough, since it would still allow public funding for abortions in a handful of cases.
"This bill does nothing but harass and try to choke out services for women and their families and even men go there. … All this bill does is threaten to take away funding for good medical services that people enjoy and deserve," said Rep. Melissa Wintrow, D-Boise.
Wintrow objected to the rhetoric of the bill's supporters. She said she has worked with women who struggled with deciding whether to get an abortion because they were raped or because the pregnancy could threaten their life.
"To reduce people to murderers is unconscionable," she said.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who led the charge against the bill in committee, opposed it for very different reasons. Scott introduced a bill earlier this year, which hasn't and likely won't get a hearing, to ban all abortion, including in cases of rape or incest, and repeal a section of Idaho code that prevents abortion from being prosecuted as murder. Scott tried unsuccessfully on Friday to get her bill pulled out of the House Ways and Means Committee in the hopes of getting it either a committee hearing or a vote in the full House.
Scott said the Legislature should act more aggressively to ban abortion, regardless of what federal courts say. She said she doubted the Legislature would go along if federal courts tried to ban guns.
"Our oath is to the Constitution, and it’s not to these Supreme Court guys. It’s to the Constitution. … I don’t see in our Constitution where it gives us the right to murder anywhere in there," she said.
Zollinger said he believes the bill will hold up in court, citing a case decided in 2019 where the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld an Ohio law defunding abortion providers. Opponents disagree. Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane's analysis of the bill cites both the Ohio case and a 2013 Ninth Circuit case in Arizona that held excluding Medicaid providers for performing abortions from coverage violated the Medicaid Act's requirement that patients be free to choose among qualified providers.