BOISE — After two days of testimony from a mix of abortion rights supporters and opponents of rape and incest exemptions, a bill to bar abortion providers from receiving public money is headed to the House floor.
Shortly after the House State Affairs Committee voted Friday to send the bill to the full House, Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who opposes rape and incest exemptions, led an unsuccessful effort to possibly get a hearing on a bill of hers that would ban all abortion and prosecute it as murder. Several of the people who testified against the defunding bill urged the committee to instead take up a bill similar to Scott's.
While public funding for abortion, with the limited exceptions of abortions performed to save the mother's life or in cases where the pregnancy results from rape or incest, is already illegal, Rep. Bryan Zollinger's bill would go a step further and take all public funding, including for non-abortion related procedures, from abortion providers. Zollinger's bill would make the same exceptions as current Idaho code and the federal Hyde Amendment in allowing public funding for medical providers that perform abortions within those limited exceptions.
"This bill doesn’t accomplish everything," said Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls. "I wish it did. I wish we could completely prevent abortion for all unborn children, but the way this country is now and the status of the law, we can’t do that."
Several pastors testified against the bill since it would add another section of code saying abortion is acceptable under limited circumstances, and Scott led the push to hold the bill in committee.
"This bill actually teaches the people of Idaho that children conceived by rape or incest are not as precious as other children," said the Rev. Paul Thompson, with Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls.
The Rev. Christopher Folkerts, pastor of New Covenant United Reform Church in Twin Fallls, said letting women who were raped or who are victims of incest to get abortions would be "allowing her to answer evil with evil."
"I would submit to you we need to ask a few questions," Folkert said. "Is it the case that it is in the mother’s psychological and emotional state of well being to allow her to abort her child? Does this help or hinder the woman in her recovery to wholeness? I submit that it doesn’t."
At the end of Friday's hearing Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, said she had been "biting my lip for two days now."
"I want to remind everybody here that rape and incest has a victim, a victim that (suffered) a horrible crime," Green said. "And the testimony we had to endure for two days was that victim was completely irrelevant and the health of that victim was completely irrelevant."
Several abortion rights supporters testified against the bill, worried about the impact of taking all Medicaid funding away from Planned Parenthood. Chelsea Gaona Lincoln, chairwoman of Add the Words Idaho, said people from marginalized communities are more likely to be on Medicaid.
"Blocking access to Planned Parenthood can make it impossible for those already facing unequal … treatment to access the care they need, and, quite frankly, the care they deserve," she said.
Scott joined the Democrats in opposing the bill, for very different reasons.
"We are literally sending a death penalty to these rape and incest babies by passing this legislation," she said.
The full House went onto the floor for its morning session shortly after State Affairs adjourned, where Scott moved to pull her Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act out of the House Ways and Means Committee.
This quickly became a debate over not just Scott's proposed no-exceptions abortion ban but the Legislature's committee system, which gives chairmen the power to decline to hear a bill for any reason, effectively giving them the power to kill any bill they oppose. Scott said she spoke to House State Affairs Chairman Steve Harris, R-Meridian, about her bill but he didn't want to hear it. So, she introduced it as a "personal bill" in January, or a bill that bypasses the normal committee process. Like most personal bills, it was referred to Ways and Means to die without a hearing.
This is not a new fight in the Legislature; Democrats and some of the Legislature's most conservative Republicans alike, like Scott, have long decried the power of the Republican leadership to deny hearings on their ideas.
"When Idahoans’ ideas are not allowed to go through the legislative process it sends the message that we’re not listening to our constituents," said Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird. "In our Constitution, only the (governor) has veto authority. Every individual chairman should not have that veto authority."
The House voted 57-7 against Scott's motion, leaving it in Ways and Means for now. A few members of the Republican leadership defended the committee process. And House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, who sponsored a bill a few years ago to require a hearing on any bill with a certain number of bipartisan co-sponsors, said she agrees in principle that the process needs reform but believes the way to do it would be to make structural changes, not to pull one individual bill out of Ways and Means.
"I think there are standards we can apply," Rubel said.