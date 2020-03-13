BOISE — The Senate is eyeing some major changes to a bill that would take public money away from abortion providers.
As originally conceived, Rep. Bryan Zollinger's bill would have taken all public money, including the state's share of Medicaid funding, from health care providers such as Planned Parenthood who perform abortions. However, the Idaho Attorney General's office said excluding abortion providers from Medicaid reimbursement for non-abortion services might not hold up in court, and the new proposal would strike the section of the bill that deals with state money, meaning abortion providers would still be able to receive Medicaid funding.
"With these amendments, I don't believe there are any conflicts" with the Attorney General's opinion, Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, told the Senate State Affairs Committee Friday. "I believe it's ready to go."
The bill would still ban counties, cities and public health districts from giving any money to abortion providers, except those who perform abortions under the limited exceptions of the federal Hyde Amendment. And, another amendment would add school districts to this list.
"There is concern that some school districts are partnering with abortion providers for the purpose of providing sex education," said Branden Durst, a former Boise lawmaker who worked on the bill.
Durst said a major motivation for the bill is to ensure cities can't give money to abortion providers, pointing to Planned Parenthood's support for Boise Mayor Lauren McLean during her 2019 campaign.
"We want to make sure that doesn’t happen and Idaho city taxpayers shouldn’t pay for those things," he said.
Direct public funding for abortion, except when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or when it is necessary to save the mother's life, has been illegal since the 1970s. However, health care providers that perform abortions can receive public funds for providing other services.
The public testimony on the bill largely consisted of lobbyists for anti-abortion groups arguing in favor of the bill and lobbyists for pro-abortion rights groups opposing it. Speaking on behalf of the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence, Jennifer Martinez said the rape and incest exceptions, which require an incident to be reported to police, don’t take into account that many victims don't report what happened and would retraumatize victims who just want to be free from violence. She said Planned Parenthood serves many low-income patients who wouldn’t be able to find care otherwise.
“Idaho is a vast and rural state, and access to health care can be limited and hard to reach,” she said.
The committee voted along party lines, with the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to send the bill to the full Senate. The bill has passed the House, but if the Senate amends and then passes it the new version would have to go back to the House to pass again before it could be sent to Gov. Brad Little for his signature.
As well as the defunding bill, a "trigger law" to ban abortion in most cases if the 1973 Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court case is overturned is working its way through the Legislature. The Senate passed it Thursday, and it is scheduled for a hearing in the House State Affairs Committee at 8 a.m. Monday.