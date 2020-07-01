An Ada County delegate who brought several resolutions to last week's Republican state convention supporting major changes to law enforcement says he hoped they could at least start a conversation.
"For me, personally, I think there's validity about stuff that's coming from the (Black Lives Matter) and just in general race relations," said Taso Constantine Kinnas. "I think after kind of the George Floyd situation, I started spending a little more time looking at that and recognizing even here, I think there's issues with systemic racism. They need to be recognized and really addressed."
One of Kinnas' resolutions would have voiced support for ending qualified immunity, a legal doctrine that shields government officials, including police, from personal liability for most official actions. Others called for independent review of police brutality complaints, renaming public spaces named after Confederate figures, and creating an "unarmed first responders" unit to deal with mental health issues. While the resolutions and platform planks passed at the convention do not have any legal consequence, its actions can matter in a state where the GOP holds every statewide office and 80% of the Legislature.
Kinnas said he first got involved in Republican politics in 2008 due to his support for Ron Paul’s presidential candidacy and was the GOP’s Legislative District 16 chairman about a decade ago, but dialed back his involvement a few years ago due to his disagreements with the faction then controlling the Ada County party. He showed up to the convention wearing shorts and a Black Lives Matter T-shirt, standing out among the business casual or cowboy formal looks preferred by most of the delegates.
Kinnas' proposals never received any real discussion. At the resolutions committee meeting Friday morning, delegate Matthew Jensen, also from Ada County, made a motion not to consider the resolutions, calling them a "socialist wish list." The committee agreed in a voice vote; while a few people voted in favor of hearing Kinnas' proposals the vote was audibly overwhelming.
Kinnas said he wasn't surprised by the outcome. A couple of the resolutions, he said, he expected to be shot down quickly, such as the one opposing qualified immunity and another condemning the "thin blue line," which the resolution called an "us versus them" mentality. However, he said he wished he had the chance to at least comment on them before the committee opted not to hear them.
"People of color, they see police as like a threat," Kinnas said. "They don't feel safe from police," although he added that he knows most Republicans don't agree with this perspective.
"To me, if you're really going to support law enforcement, you would want to address those concerns," he said. "If ... people see me as an oppressor or tyrant, I would want to address that."
However, Kinnas said he thought some of the others would have made "good conversation topics," including one calling for unarmed first responders for mental health calls.
"Why wouldn't it be better to look at having alternatives beside armed officers as a first responder?" he asked.
Floyd died on May 25 in Minneapolis when a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes. The incident has set off massive protests nationwide and even globally and renewed the national conversation over police brutality and racial bias in law enforcement. Activists have also sought to highlight other instances of African Americans killed by police, including Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death in her home by police in Kentucky in March, and Ahmaud Arbery, who was shot dead in Georgia in February after a retired policeman and his son followed him because they suspected him of being a burglar.
U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, who spoke at the convention on Friday, said he supports a police reform bill backed by Senate Republicans but spoke against more far-reaching Democratic proposals and against defunding police. Most police, he said, are good people. Risch condemned those who have rioted in response to Floyd's death and accused the Democrats of wanting a nationalized police force, an idea the attendees booed.
“We are the party of law and order,” Risch said. “We have always been the party of law and order.”