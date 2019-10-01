The president of the Alturas Institute plans to give a talk in Idaho Falls on Thursday about the law surrounding the impeachment of a president and how it relates to the controversy surrounding the Trump administration.
David Adler, a local constitutional scholar who gives periodic “Constitutional Conversations” lectures on various constitutional topics, said his talk will examine what the Founding Fathers intended when they wrote the impeachment clause, why they did it and what constitutes impeachable offenses.
“The hope is to educate the audience so they can take a view which is apart from partisan concerns, so they can be, essentially, constitutional judges and juries to the point that we have allegations and evolving evidence of any wrongdoing by President Trump,” he said. “And that’s important, because the Alturas Institute is committed to promoting the Constitution and civic education.”
Adler said there is “abundant evidence” of how the Founders understood the impeachment clause and what they intended by it, from the debate at the constitutional convention and at state ratifying conventions, from the Federalist Papers and other writings.
“The impeachment clause was a provision that was uppermost in the minds of the framers, because it was a way to protect the republic from an executive who was aggrandizing power and violating the Constitution,” Adler said. “Particularly with respect to foreign affairs. So you actually had framers saying, if a president violates his foreign affairs powers, that would warrant impeachment.”
Adler said he also plans to talk about the historical examples of the impeachments of presidents Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton and the impeachment investigation into Richard Nixon, who resigned before he could be impeached.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said last week she was opening a formal impeachment inquiry into allegations Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Trump has pushed back against accusations of wrongdoing, and most Republicans, including Idaho’s congressional delegation have stuck by him.
The talk will go from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bennion Student Union Building, 1784 Science Center Drive. Admission is $10, with teachers and students allowed in for free.