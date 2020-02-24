BOISE — A bill to set time limits for medical providers to bill patients and sue them for nonpayment, and to limit attorney fees is headed to the Idaho Senate.
After two hours of debate — roughly half of which was Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, speaking against the bill — the House voted 49-20 to advance the Idaho Patient Act. Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Nampa, carried it in the House, and Majority Caucus Chairman Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, plans to sponsor it in the Senate.
The bill's supporters said it isn't perfect but is a step in the right direction to protect people from aggressive debt collection tactics and bills many times more than what they owed originally.
"The pursuit of happiness, we all have that right, the debtors and the doctors and the collection agencies," said Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls. "If we take a $200 bill and it turns into $2,000 that’s a tremendous penalty. We don’t want to go back to the days of debtor’s prisons. I think this bill tries to move us in a direction we can live with."
Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot has been pushing for legal limits on medical debt collection since last year, after the Idaho Falls law firm Smith, Driscoll and Associates sued Melaleuca when the company refused to go along with a garnishment order for one of its employees. East Idaho News, which VanderSloot provided the original funding for but no longer owns, did a series in 2019 telling the story of that employee — after costs and legal fees, Smith, Driscoll and Associates was seeking more than $5,000 on an original $294 debt — and reporting more generally on Smith, Driscoll and Associates and the associated debt collection company Medical Recovery Services. Zollinger works as a lawyer for Smith, Driscoll and Associates. Subsequently, VanderSloot created a legal fund that is representing more than 200 debtors, most of them in eastern Idaho cases involving MRS, and gave a presentation for half the Legislature last fall to pitch the idea for the bill.
The bill's opponents said it would drive up everyone's medical costs. Zollinger quoted John Locke and the Declaration of Independence in his initial 40-minute speech against the bill, and said it would impinge on the freedom of medical providers and debt collectors both by violating their property rights and by trying to force smaller cases into small claims court instead of magistrate court, depriving them of the right to counsel and trial by jury.
"This entire country was founded on the belief that we have a fundamental inalienable right to life, liberty and property," Zollinger said. "(What this) bill intends to do is restrict medical providers’ right to property."
While Zollinger said he would oppose the bill no matter what due to his opposition to more regulation in general, he acknowledged when he stood up initially to declare a conflict of interest that there is a personal element — the campaign in support of the bill has largely targeted the firm he works for. Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who supported the bill, praised Zollinger, saying he has "treated this with such grace and courage."
"I do want to acknowledge how difficult this is when it’s so personal to a member of our body," she said.
The libertarian-leaning Idaho Freedom Foundation, which scores bills on whether they follow the group's principles and ranks lawmakers on their votes, gave the Idaho Patient Act a minus 9 on its Idaho Freedom Index. Local Reps. Zollinger, Rod Furniss, R-Rigby, and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, the last two of whom beat incumbents with very high Freedom Index ratings in the 2018 GOP primaries, all referenced this while debating.
Ricks said he was elected to represent his constituents and had heard from plenty of them who have struggled with medical debt.
"I don't stay focused on any other outside group or things that might give me pressure," he said.
Furniss was more direct bringing up the bill's ranking and local attorney Bryan Smith's position on the Freedom Foundation's board of directors. Smith is the co-owner of Smith, Driscoll and Associates and as of a few years ago at least was a partner in Medical Recovery Services, although he said at a committee hearing last week he doesn't own that company.
"OK, let’s not get personal here," said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, cutting him off. "Everyone is aware of the scores. Everyone is aware of how the scores are created."
Furniss said he had received about 300 letters from people about the bill. While some of them were form letters, "I recognized most of the names on those letters," he said.
"They were people I rub shoulders with. ... I'm so glad they sent those letters," he continued. "There were tears on those letters of people trying to pay those bills."
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, said she likes some things in the bill but couldn’t support it after talking to friends and family in the medical profession about the impact it would have.
“The repercussions and added costs, as I have been told unequivocally by doctors, they will have to recoup those costs and the people who pay those bills are the people who are going to pay the costs,” Ehardt said.
The bill would require providers to submit a bill to a patient’s insurance or to the patient within 45 days of providing a service or discharging the patient, and to send the patient a summary of services within 15 days after that. From there, no interest could be charged for another 60 days, and a medical provider could not sue a patient or turn a bill over to collections until 90 days after a patient receives a final statement.
The bill also would cap the attorneys’ fees that could be charged to patients at $350 or 100 percent of the principal amount, whichever is less, in uncontested cases or $750 or 100 percent of the principal, whichever is less, in contested ones. It would let judges assess extra fees in contested cases if it can be shown a patient willfully tried to avoid paying.