BOISE — A new legal analysis of a bill to block transgender people from changing the sex on their birth certificates to match their gender identity says if the bill becomes law it could result in an expensive lawsuit Idaho would probably lose.
Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Brain Kane prepared the analysis in response to a request from Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, who gave it to reporters Friday. Kane said the bill is inconsistent with a 2018 federal court order directing the state to set up a not-overly burdensome procedure to let transgender people change their birth certificates. The state is currently in compliance with the court order.
Kane also wrote that the bill would be discriminatory against transgender people and thus subject to "heightened scrutiny," a higher standard of court review. Kane suggests legal arguments the state could use relying on a dissent in the 2017 Pavan v. Smith U.S. Supreme Court, but notes that the state is unlikely to prevail since the argument would be based on a dissent, meaning the court's majority didn't adopt it.
"This makes a successful defense of this statute particularly difficult," Kane wrote.
If the bill passes and the state is sued, Kane said the only likely chance of prevailing would be to litigate the case to the U.S. Supreme Court "in the hope that it will grant certiorari and then reverse or narrow existing precedent such as Pavan. Litigation of this nature is likely to be extremely expensive for the state because an award of attorney fees against the state is likely." The 2018 F.V. v. Barron case, which ordered Idaho to let transgender people change their birth certificates, ended with the state paying $75,000 in attorney fees. In that case, Idaho didn't appeal a federal magistrate judge's ruling.
"Applying this example to a fully litigated case with appeals, the fee awards could exceed $1 million," Kane wrote.
Kane's analysis also raises a few other issues, such as that it may conflict with current Vital Statistics Act statutes, that the definition of sex is vague and that two subsections of it may conflict.
The bill in question, which was sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, passed the House 53-16 Thursday. It remains to be seen what the Senate will do with it. The bill would allow birth certificates to be amended for up to a year after a child is born, but after that, they “may be challenged in court only on the basis of fraud, duress, or material mistake of fact, with the burden of proof upon the party challenging the acknowledgment.”
Transgender rights issues have become among the most controversial of the 2020 session. A bill to ban gender reassignment surgery or puberty-blocking drugs for transgender minors is dead for the session due to the committee chairman's decision not to schedule a vote on it, but the birth certificate bill as well as one to ban transgender girls and women from competing on female high school and college sports teams both passed the House this week on mostly party-line votes.
Gannon said both of these bills are unconstitutional.
"The Legislature needs to legislate, not litigate," he said.
Friday morning and early afternoon, as the House debated bills, well over 100 high school and middle school students filled the third floor Capitol rotunda to protest the two bills.
“I just made an Instagram post, and people started sharing it. Everyone just kept posting about it, and it spread like wildfire," Jenefar Paul, a senior at Mountain View High School.
She noted that many students in the West Ada School District don’t have class today due to a teacher prep day.
The students carried signs with slogans such as, “Everyone deserves to thrive in Idaho,” “Stop the Hate Slate,” "No Hate in My State," "Trans Rights are Human Rights," “Trans Lives Matter” and “We’re here, we’re queer, why don’t you get it by now?” When Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, who supported both bills in the House State Affairs Committee, briefly stepped out of the chamber, the students gathered outside chanted "Shame!!!! Shame!!!! Shame!!!!" as he walked past them and down the stairs.
Tanisha Newton of the ACLU of Idaho said, “We’re all trying to rally together to protect our LGBTQ+ siblings.” She joined Paul to help organize the rally, along with a Riverstone International School student who made a petition for the protesters to sign.
“If our legislators are not going to fight for the rights of transgender people in our state, we will,” said Paul, 18. She led the crowd in chants of “Our house, our people, our rights” and “Trans girls are girls, trans boys are boys, trans people are people.”