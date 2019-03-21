BOISE — A bill that will save millions in taxes for multinational companies that do business in Idaho by aligning the state's taxes on foreign corporate income with the 2017 federal tax cut flew through the Idaho House on Wednesday.
The bill passed the House 66-1, with Rep. Steve Berch, D-Boise, casting the only "No" vote. It now heads to the Senate.
"What we're doing currently is we're not allowing some deductions that the federal government allows these businesses that do business overseas to claim," said sponsor Rep. Robert Anderst, R-Nampa.
Prior to passage of the 2017 tax cut, income earned overseas by multinationals based in the U.S. was subject to corporate income tax. But a loophole in the law meant that tax was only charged once the funds were repatriated — brought back to the U.S. Since companies could avoid paying taxes by keeping funds overseas, many kept it offshore.
Among other provisions, the 2017 tax cut created a tax holiday — a limited time period during which that overseas cash could be repatriated at a low tax rate. Corporations have repatriated hundreds of billions of dollars during the tax holiday.
"It's designed to deal with the trade imbalance that's out there but also make the United States more economically powerful," said Alex LeBeau, president of the Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry. IACI was heavily involved in crafting the bill, working with several lawmakers including Senate President Pro Tempore Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who is an accountant.
In 2018, Idaho's yearly tax conformity bill aligned state tax law with some aspects of the changed federal code. A bill to conform with the new federal credits, however, passed the House but didn't make it out of the Senate.
"Last year, we essentially conformed to all the stick provisions of the act but did not conform to any of the carrot portions of the act, which were designed to soften the blow for corporate taxpayers," Anderst told the House Revenue and Taxation Committee at the bill's hearing Monday. "This is both unfair to Idaho employers and creates a competitive disadvantage with other states that did conform to these provisions."
LeBeau said last year's conformity bill "translated to the largest tax increase on businesses in the state of Idaho." Passing House Bill 183 would lead to a $135.4 million drop in state tax revenue over the current tax year and the next two. However, the bill's fiscal note puts its side-by-side with the increased revenue from last year's conformity bill, presenting conformity as a $23.4 million increase in state revenue.
"If you did it in the traditional way it would look like we're giving this giant tax cut, and that's not what it is," LeBeau said. "Last year was a giant tax increase. You just can't look at it that way."
House Majority Leader Rep. Mike Moyle, R-Star, who was involved in the discussions before the bill was introduced, grilled Anderst and Hill about the fiscal note at the hearing. Hill said the future corporate income tax revenues from 2018’s conformity bill have not been included in any state revenue forecasts. He said he wanted people to understand the impact of both bills together and of the several individual credits in 183.
“No one is claiming that the net impact over there is the fiscal impact of this bill, it’s not,” Hill said.
“And I appreciate you saying that, (but) that’s not the way it’s being sold, and that’s really frustrated me all along,” Moyle replied. “This is a $135 million dollar-plus tax cut. And I’m OK with that. Sign me up.”
Multinational companies with a presence in Idaho are taxed according to an apportionment schedule based on their sales, property and payroll in the state. LeBeau said the bill would benefit any company that exports or has a foreign presence but also has a presence in Idaho. Mark Wynn, a vice president of frozen french fry and potato producer Lamb Weston, answered lawmakers' questions about the bill at the hearing on Monday.
Moyle asked some questions at the hearing about how Utah and Virginia tax foreign income, saying he brought them up since Micron also has a presence in those states. The most recent annual SEC filings show Micron Technologies has about $2.35 billion in overseas income that it hasn't yet repatriated to the U.S. Under current tax code, those funds could be subject to Idaho corporate income taxes.
LeBeau said the bill would make sure Idaho isn't taxing foreign income more than other states.
"Idaho would be one of the most punitive states in the country to do business in," if the bill doesn't pass, LeBeau said. "The fact of the matter is, we are an exporting state. We are reliant on exports. It would no longer be beneficial to export from the state of Idaho."