The Alturas Institute's next "constitutional conversations" will be about the legal controversies surrounding issues such as same-sex marriage and anti-discrimination laws.
The first, on July 25, is titled "The Supreme Court and Equal Protection of the Law: Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity." The second, on Aug. 8, is about "The Constitution, Same-Sex Marriage, Religious Challenges, and Public Accommodation Laws."
Both will go from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Carr Gallery, 450 A St., Idaho Falls. Admission is $10 at the door but is free to teachers and students.
The Institute's President David Adler is giving the talks.