NAMPA — Republican convention delegates on the Platform Committee endorsed two new additions to the party platform preamble Thursday.
One endorses the idea of American exceptionalism. The second says, “We believe we are inheritors of a distinct Western Civilization, and that our traditional culture safeguards our identity as a free people.”
“It’s important for us in Idaho to stand up and say we have a right to be us, and a lot of the things that are important to us … (come from) our culture,” said Bjorn Handeen, a delegate from Kootenai County.
Handeen, who is the Idaho GOP’s Region I chairman, said he was born in Minneapolis and has watched his city burn, a reference to the riots that followed George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in May. Handeen said his proposal is particularly important now, when “so much of our western culture is being dismantled and destroyed before our very eyes.”
The proposed changed passed on what sounded like a relatively close voice vote after some debate. One delegate said he had concerns about the word “inheritors” and argued at length that American principles such as a belief in freedom and individualism, rather than any particular culture, are what unites this country. Another delegate asked Handeen if the proposal would discriminate against people of minority races or religions.
“The beauty of western civilization is it belongs to the whole world,” Handeen replied. “Anyone can come here and join our civilization.”
While Handeen’s proposal passed on what sounded like a close voice vote, the new American exceptionalism language, which was proposed by Bonneville County Republican Chairman Mark Fuller, passed unanimously.
“We don’t conquer other people and retain their possessions,” Fuller said. “We set them free, teach them correct principles, invite them to sell us stuff and become our competitors. No other country does that.”
The new language says “We believe in American exceptionalism” and “we believe the United States of America is unlike any other country on earth.”
Both additions will need to be approved by the full convention, which will likely consider them on Saturday, before being added to the party platform.