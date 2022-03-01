The Ammon City Council approved plans last month for two new developments — one commercial, the other residential.
The 7-acre commercial development will be located just north of Walgreens along Ammon Road, featuring 15 lots as well as one “open space” area.
A private east-west street will connect residential Chasewood Drive with Ammon Road through the center of the development, but Command Properties agent Dean Mortimer said he does not want the new road to become a “thoroughfare for everyone.”
He even suggested renaming Chasewood Drive where it meets Ammon Road in order to deter motorists from cutting through the commercial parking lot to access the residential neighborhood to the west, but city fire officials said a name change might cause confusion and delay emergency responses.
City Planner Cindy Donovan noted that there will be “no entrance onto Midway” from the individual businesses in the new development.
“None of the properties themselves connect onto Midway,” Donovan said. “You don’t have drive aisle access onto Midway — only the interior access.”
Ammon annexed the property in question in 2005.
Sage Point Village
As many as 240 dwelling units will be constructed in Ammon as part of a new residential development planned for a portion of the empty lot south of Cabela’s.
The 15-acre property is immediately adjacent to a single-family residential neighborhood, so the city has required that an 8-foot privacy wall be built on the east side of the development, with additional landscaping features that will “provide noise buffering and prevent light trespass.”
Also with the existing single-family neighborhood in mind, the city placed a 30-foot height limit on the new apartment buildings in the development and required that “window and balcony placement shall be oriented to minimize view of neighboring properties to the east.”
Finally, the city required that the entrance to the development must be located “as far as reasonably possible from the east property line.”
Other special conditions require the developer to build a sidewalk along Judy Street and provide a pedestrian connection from the new development to the pathway that already extends south from Sunnyside Road east of Broulim’s grocery store — or pay a fee.
The developer also must pay the city $400 per residential unit to contribute to parks and open space improvements in the city.
On the southwest side of the property, the developer must construct a street that allows vehicles and pedestrians to access Hitt Road from the apartment complex.
Donovan said the new street likely will be privately owned, cutting through an anticipated commercial development to the west, and it must be constructed before the city will approve a building permit for the new apartments — a timeline that “doesn’t make sense,” according to Caden Fuhriman with Horrocks Engineers, who presented the final plat to the Ammon City Council during a regular meeting Feb. 17.
“I don’t know why they would tie a building permit to (that requirement),” Fuhriman said. “I understand a certificate of occupancy, but I don’t know why they’d hold a building permit before those improvements were installed.”
Donovan said the requirement will provide more “safety” to the residents of the new apartment units.
Onsite parking at the new development is limited to 490 spaces.