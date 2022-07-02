A planned expansion of Ammon City Hall is coming closer to fruition as city officials are preparing for bid letting this fall for the project which scheduled to begin construction next summer.
“We are expanding City Hall,” Micah Austin, Ammon city administrator said. “This building that you’re in right now was built in 1995. It does currently meet our needs, but myself, the mayor and the council are thinking of the future.”
The 27-year-old building at 2135 S. Ammon Road has served the community well but the city leaders want Ammon to be prepared for future growth and expansion of the facility to serve a community that has seen plenty of growth and expansion.
While most of eastern Idaho has seen explosive growth in recent years, Ammon stands out as one of the area’s fastest-growing communities. When its current city hall was built, the city had fewer than 6,000 residents. Today, the U.S. Census Bureau estimates its population at 18,673 — a whopping 300-plus percent increase.
“Our goal is to build a building that will last, to accommodate our community’s needs for the next 30 years or more,” Austin said. “We have got our construction plans in progress and we are really excited about it.”
Though the project is still in the design phases, city officials are confident that they will get the expansion started as soon as next summer, Austin said.
Resin Architecture, a regional firm based in Idaho Falls, was chosen to facilitate the designing as well as administrative aspects of the remodeling efforts.
As previously reported by the Post Register, the project is expected to cost around $1 million, with $105,000 going to Resin Architecture for the design process. The expansion will include upward of 4,000 square feet of construction to the east side of the City Hall building, according to Resin’s agreement with the city.
A few things expected to be added during the expansion include roughly 10 new offices, a basement addition and space for a future elevator. The current facility also will undergo updates during the process.
The city won’t be borrowing any money to facilitate the expansion of City Hall. It has been saving money for more than 25 years to complete the changes.
“We are doing this all in cash,” Austin said. “In Ammon we do not borrow money. We have been saving up for this ever since this building was built. We are really sensitive to the taxpayer dollars.”
The expansion’s final cost is subject to the city receiving construction bids and the project hasn’t yet reached the bid letting stage. Austin expects that step to occur this fall.
The expansion will prepare it for the future but it won’t include lofty changes or ones the city council deems unnecessary.
“When you drive by our building now, I don’t think anyone is saying ‘wow, they really wasted a lot of money on this building,’” Austin said. “I think it is pretty respectful, that is our goal with this new building as well.”
Austin said city services won’t be disrupted during construction and none of the employees working in City Hall will be displaced by the work.