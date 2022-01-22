Every property in Ammon will be equipped with a water meter by this spring, Mayor Sean Coletti said in his 2022 State of the City address earlier this month.
He credited city staff with the speedy completion of the project.
Ammon started installing water meters at residential properties in 2013, according to published reports, and a new metered billing system was implemented in 2019.
Last year, city officials said the changes resulted in a 1 billion gallon reduction in water usage over an 18-month period.
Coletti said the metering effort began when local leaders identified a “looming issue with water rights, water infrastructure, and fairness in funding” in Ammon.
“Along these same lines, we are working with engineers to do a new analysis of our water study, which we anticipate will be out this year and will give us an even better understanding of what we have, and what we need,” he said.
In 2022, Coletti said the city will also continue making progress on the fiber optics installation project it initiated five years ago.
He estimated that 65% of all Ammon homes will have access to fiber by the end of 2022.
“This is really incredible for a city the size of Ammon,” Coletti said. “(We have) hit 1,500-plus total installs, and we’re just getting started.”
He added that Ammon Fiber is the least expensive municipal fiber network in the country.
Ammon also has the lowest tax levy in the state for a city of its size, Coletti said, and the rate continues to drop due to economic growth: More than 190 new homes were built in Ammon in 2021, Coletti said, with 17 new commercial businesses opening and seven undergoing remodels, and the city is working on its comprehensive plan and zoning codes in order to “create more affording housing opportunities and vastly improved conditions for approving multi-family housing in Ammon.”
”Ammon is a place where people want to live and want to do business, and it will continue to be so into the future,” Coletti said.
Street funding is a local priority, and Coletti said Ammon has submitted — for the first time — five projects for federal road grants, two of which have been approved for improvements on 17th Street. The city’s top road priority is First Street, however, and Coletti said that project has been designed, and the city is looking for grant funding in order to move forward with improvements there.
“I am confident that, as we focus on this project like a laser beam — especially with recently passed federal infrastructure funding — we will find the resources needed to complete this very important project,” Coletti said.
He committed to using an expected 30% increase in state sales tax distributions this year for street maintenance and rebuilds as well.
“More discussion needs to happen on street funding, to be sure, but this is a fantastic start,” he said.
Ammon is working to generate additional pathway funding for local pedestrians too, Coletti said, with grant applications already submitted for walkways along 21st Street and Township Road “where it is extremely needed.”
“We have also agreed to a walking path access along all of Progressive Irrigation canal banks — which is huge,” Coletti said. “(There is) more to come after that, with the goal to make Ammon a very walk-able and bike-able city.”
Finally, in 2022, Coletti said Ammon plans to create a sewer district for customers of the Eastern Idaho Regional Wastewater Association, but he noted that the change “will not come with any price tag for our residents.” Instead, he said, the district will allow for “better representation for Ammon residents and, over time, a better functioning and better operational system, with better opportunities for funding and growth … as we plan for a needed plant expansion that will double (our) capacity.”
“We have made significant improvements in many areas of our great city,” Coletti said. “The state of the city of Ammon is sound, and it is in better condition than it has ever been.”