The Ammon Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday night to recommend denial to the City Council of Flagship Homes’ proposed 3,000-home development in the Ammon foothills.

Monday's public hearing was in response to the 650-acre development called Ammon Fields. The development was proposed by Flagship Homes, a Utah-based developer, and set to be completed over the span of 20 years, an updated projection from its previous 15-year timeline.

