The Ammon Planning and Zoning Commission voted Monday night to recommend denial to the City Council of Flagship Homes’ proposed 3,000-home development in the Ammon foothills.
Monday's public hearing was in response to the 650-acre development called Ammon Fields. The development was proposed by Flagship Homes, a Utah-based developer, and set to be completed over the span of 20 years, an updated projection from its previous 15-year timeline.
Ammon Fields’ proposed borders are located north of East 21st South, east of South 52nd East, south of 1st Street and west of Foothill Road.
The hearing was held at the Hillcrest High School auditorium in order to accommodate a much larger crowd than could be contained within the walls of City Hall.
The hearing lasted more than five hours, closing out a little after midnight.
Nearly 250 concerned residents turned out and many of them spoke on the highly contested development, with the majority of those who testified saying they felt it would be detrimental to their way of life and Ammon's rural roots.
With many residents still filtering into the auditorium, the meeting began with Ammon's Professional Planning staff presenting on the facts of the proposed development.
Cindy Donavon, Ammon city planner, sat alongside Heather Jacobson, Ammon planning and zoning assistant, as she gave a report on the acreage, density and infrastructure topics that would be discussed in length throughout the night.
The job of the planning staff, according to Micah Austin, Ammon city administrator, is to provide an objective, accurate and professional outline of the information presented and how what is presented compares to the language in Ammon's comprehensive plan.
Though the proposed development fell within the comprehensive plan in areas such as low-density acreage and medium-density acreage, its allowance of medium-high-density acreage exceeded the allotted amount in the Ammon Comprehensive plan by nearly 75 acres, according to the presentation.
After the presentation, Peter Evans, Flagship Homes' principal partner, spoke on the preparation the developer has done to make Ammon Fields align with Ammon's comprehensive plan.
"We have a team of people that we have put together from our team and a team of experts," Evans said. "We have hired a lot of people to try and look at some of the impacts, the effects, some of the engineering, and some of the challenges we need to overcome in order to develop in this area."
Evans spoke of the importance of planned developments such as the one proposed by Flagship Homes and its ability to promote diversity of living and beneficial growth to cities such as Ammon.
After Evans spoke, residents who support the development were allowed time to speak in front of the commission.
Some shared that though they were supportive of the development coming in, they were worried that Ammon as a city would not be able to sustain such growth.
They shared concerns about infrastructure, a disorganized current vision of the city, and issues that Ammon residents are already dealing with that would only multiply when adding in over 9,000 people.
The list of speakers in support of the development was short.
When the commission allowed for comments from the project's opponents, there were many.
Heidi Boyle, a resident since 2008, shared many concerns about the effects that the development would have on education.
"This development will have around 3,000 homes which means about 6,000 students would come into District 93," Boyle said. "Six thousand students is over 45% of our current enrollment. That means at least four new elementary schools, a new middle school, and a new high school."
Boyle pleaded with the commission to understand the complexities that would come from a development that large with a population density that high.
"I am not here to just complain," Boyle said. "I am here to warn you of the complications that are in front of us and the growing pains that we are going to have to work through for our children and our schools."
"Don't let Flagship Homes sink our schools," Boyle said.
The crowd began clapping and cheering when Boyle finished speaking.
Brendan Kester shared picture representations of stick figures adequately spaced from each other and then moved on to show a separate picture of the same figures stacked atop one another. While doing the math of population density, the first was Ammon as it is today and the other represents what Ammon would look like after the new development was added, Kester said. He shared data that showed cities like Seattle and Las Angeles did not even have the density per square mile that Flagship Homes was proposing.
His presentation also garnered audible support from the crowd, one of many outbursts during the meeting.
After hearing the attendees' concerns, the commission voted on the development's plan as it was presented to them.
The commission voted to recommend denial of the application to the City Council because "it was not compliant or harmonious with the Ammon comprehensive plan," Austin said. "Their main concern was the density of the project but there were also problems with infrastructure cited as well."
The application from Flagship Homes will be presented as is to the City Council with the commission's recommendation. Another public hearing on the proposed development will take place with the City Council.
"This is a quasi-judicial process," Austin said. "The mayor and City Council have not been allowed to hear anything about this. All information will be new to them and this will be the only time they will hear it."
The city does not yet have a projected date for the public hearing with the City Council.