A new proposal could see the Ammon Fire Department keeping everything except for its name.
The city of Ammon is considering joining the Bonneville County Fire Protection District later this year. The proposed arrangement would let the city keep the same staff of firefighters responding to blazes in the city while shifting the budget and oversight away from the city’s control.
Currently, the Ammon Fire Department has six full-time employees and 36 volunteers who take rotating shifts and are called on short notice to respond to fires. The city expects to keep all the firefighters on staff after this change and continue the model of only paying as the workers are called on.
“Right now is the perfect time to do this because if you take the amount Ammon is worth and apply the fire district levy, the amount is almost dollar-for-dollar what the city puts into the fire department right now,” Ammon Fire Chief Stacy Hyde said.
Funding for the fire department currently comes from the city’s general fund and a fire levy paid by residents. If it joins the larger fire district, the city would reduce the levy and replace it with the fire protection one to avoid increasing taxes within the city.
Daniel Gubler, chairman of the Bonneville County Fire Protection District, said the proposal would not change who responds to fires in Bonneville County. The Idaho Falls Fire Department would still cover the outlying sections of the county through its contract with the Fire District and the current Ammon firefighters would still be the ones responding to fires in the city.
Negotiations for the next renewal of the city’s contract with the fire protection district have already begun in advance of the deadline this fall. Idaho Falls Fire Chief Duane Nelson spoke to Chief Hyde on the phone Tuesday morning about what the proposed change could mean in the region going forward.
“We have a good working relationship with Ammon. We were able to converse about hopefully working together in the future so we can provide the best service to all of our residents,” Nelson said.
In the longer term, Coletti hoped the new deal would lead to expanding the mutual aid agreement with Idaho Falls to let them more easily cross jurisdictions to help with major blazes. It could also allow the city to add more stations as it continues to grow, including potentially the two stations the fire district already built to handle expansion in the county but are not currently able to staff.
“Basically, what we’re looking at is the future of Ammon and the Ammon Fire Department. What are they going to look like in five, 10, 20 years?” Coletti said.
The expansion efforts could also help decrease response times in Ammon. Hyde said the city currently meets the National Fire Protection Association’s expected response goal, 14 firefighters on the scene within seven minutes, about half the time. While the city has enough volunteers to man all incidents, the response time can be closer to 10 minutes depending on the time of day.
“The toughest time to meet that goal is during the week, Monday through Friday from around 7 (a.m.) to 5 p.m., when most of our part-time firefighters are at their other jobs,” Hyde said.
This is not the first time major changes have been floated for the Ammon fire department. Gubler said the district has been hoping to have Ammon join for decades to expand its scope and work with other cities in Bonneville County. The Ammon City Council had considered joining the county fire district in 2007, in a proposal that would have seen the county end its contract with Idaho Falls.
Last year the staff from the Ammon and Idaho Falls fire departments created a proposal that would been a direct contract between the two cities, with Idaho Falls playing a similar role to the one it plays in its contract with the outlying county areas. That proposal was rejected by the Ammon City Council over the summer.
Ammon will be holding public hearings about the proposed merger during its City Council meetings on May 7 and 21 to get additional feedback from members of the public over the phone or through Zoom, with a final vote happening as early as June 4. Gubler said the full changeover would need to be done by the beginning of the next fiscal year on September 1.