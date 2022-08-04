The Ammon Planning and Zoning Commission will hold a public hearing Monday night to consider a highly contested new housing development that would add more than 3,000 new homes over the course of 15 years.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. in the auditorium of Hillcrest High School, 2800 Owen St.
Flagship Homes, a Utah-based developer, has purchased 650 acres of fields in rural Ammon which it hopes to fill with a reported 3,142 new homes. The proposed development would be called Ammon Fields.
The development was first proposed more than a year ago.
Ammon Fields’ borders are located north of East 21st South, east of South 52nd East, south of 1st Street and west of Foothill Road.
The hearing was originally set for the beginning of June but was postponed by the city due to an inability to accommodate the large number of people wanting to attend.
"The city was limiting participation in person to what the City Hall could hold," said Brendan Kester, an Ammon resident since 2018 and one of those opposed to the development. "The overflow accommodation was to put people on Zoom but they only had 100 seats on their Zoom line. People were trying to join the meeting and they couldn't get in, it was at capacity. I spoke up and interrupted someone and told them."
Moving the hearing to the high school auditorium will allow for nearly 900 people to attend in contrast to the capacity of 64 in City Hall.
Due to the larger size of venue, the city will not be giving a Zoom option for participation. If you want to watch the hearing or participate you will have to attend in person.
In advance of the hearing Flagship Homes held a July 27 open house at the Brickyard Event Center for people to ask questions and see plans.
"We came up to Ammon recently and we got a lot of input on what residents wanted," said Peter Evans, principal partner at Flagship Homes. "They did not want more bad growth. They wanted a connected and cohesive layout, they wanted parks, they wanted trails, bike paths and all of that comes with much larger scale developments."
Larger scale, master-planned developments are the answer to the problem of dysconnectivity and disorganization in planning, Evans said, which he feels has been a downfall in Idaho and Utah city planning for the last 100 years.
"For the last 100 years, planning in Utah and Idaho has followed small scale growth and this can lead to bad infrastructure planning, poor overall structure of neighborhoods, and issues in the future," Evans said.
Within the 650 acres of purchased land, Evans has said that 60 acres will be dedicated to open space.
"We are simply executing the city's plan for housing in the future," Evans said. "Ammon's comprehensive plan involves growth from medium to medium-high density. The city also only called for 5 acres of open land and we will be providing 60."
"This open space would consist of highly programmed parks with sports fields, courts, play equipment and then much less structured parks with open spaces," Evans said. "There will also be running trails, biking paths, just a lot more urban planning and space for residents."
Opponents of the development have many concerns ranging from traffic to school overcrowding to rapid population growth. According to the 2020 Census, there were 5,517 households in Ammon. By adding in the 3,142 households, bringing in as many as 10,000 more people, Ammon's population would grow nearly 60%.
Kester shared that he has lived in a master-planned neighborhood in Las Vegas and he could reach out of his window and touch his neighbor's home.
"I would describe it as crowded, the people of Ammon do not want that," Kester said.
"In Ammon's comprehensive plan, established around 2018, the city talked about maintaining Ammon's rural roots," Kester said. "A master-plan with 3,200 homes in one square mile is absolutely not honoring the vision they put in their own plan."
More than 200 residents have sent their objections in to the city, and several have reached out the Post Register, but they don't feel they are being heard or represented.
"I do not feel that the city has taken us seriously," said Brigham Redd, Ammon resident of 14 years. "I have been very frustrated. My understanding is that the city has backed developers every single time instead of current residents."
"… They go along with those that wanted to develop property and completely ignored our concerns," Redd said. "They have said things like 'there are a lot of people who want to move here,' and we told them they aren't representing the people who want to move here, they are representing the people who already live here."
Redd said many current residents are nervous that the Ammon they live in won't be the same if Ammon Fields and other large developments are approved.
The development's opponents also have raised concerns about the area's infrastructure.
"We do not have the resources to sustain this growth," Redd said. "We don't have the roads, traffic is terrible, we don't have plans to manage it. The sewer issue, water issue, the electric issues. There are a whole bunch of resource issues that have not even been adequately addressed for the people already living here much less 10,000 more."
Residents also worry who will bear the burden of paying for the infrastructure to accommodate a development that would be home to nearly as many people as Blackfoot.
"How are they going to fix the issues that come with this?" said Heidi Boyle, a resident since 2008. "Are they going to make Flagship Homes take the brunt, is the state Legislature going to come in and help, is the city going to tax us more because if you are going to build like California, you have to tax like California."
Although Ammon residents are seeking answers to those questions and more, they won't necessarily come Monday. Rather it's an opportunity for interested parties to have their voices heard.
"Because this is a hearing, the zoning committee does not have to answer questions," City Administrator Micah Austin said. "They will hear all opinions, research and take into consideration both sides and then make their recommendations to the City Council."
Austin said that city officials do not have a stance on the project, they simply put in their recommendations and the City Council will make the final choice.
Austin also shared that Ammon requires developments to pay for themselves.
"We have them pay for themselves entirely," Austin said. "Water, sewage, groundwater certificates, fiber-optic connections, impact mitigation, that is all on the developer."