A proposed $410,000-a-year levy to help fund ambulance services has failed in Fremont County.
The proposal got 53 percent support, or 1,178 votes in favor and 1,056 against, short of the two-thirds needed for it to pass.
The Fremont Ambulance District ran a similar measure in May, when it almost passed, garnering 65 percent support in a much lower-turnout election. The proposed permanent override levy, which would have raised taxes an estimated $20.95 a year on a $100,000 home, would have been spent on needs such as new ambulances and equipment and maintaining the district's buildings.
Tuesday was a bad night for supporters of new tax measures in much of eastern Idaho. Lemhi County voters rejected joining the College of Eastern Idaho college district, and Bingham County voted against creating a recreation district to fund improvements to and reopen the Blackfoot Municipal Swimming Pool. Swan Valley voted against a proposed $100,000-a-year property tax levy to make improvements to its school.
Menan voters did approve, by a 67-49 vote, a $40,000-a-year two-year levy to make improvements to the city's roads. A similar measure failed in May. And voters in Salmon did overwhelmingly approve renewing the city's 4 percent hotel tax.