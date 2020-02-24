BOISE — After four terms, Rep. Neil Anderson is calling it quits.
"I think eight years for me is enough," Anderson, R-Blackfoot, said Monday. Anderson said he thought he owed it to his community to help out, but "I've got other things I'd like to do in life."
Anderson, a retired financial adviser and rancher, represents District 31, which consists of all of Bingham County. The district is heavily Republican — Anderson beat his Democratic general election opponent with 73% of the vote in 2012 and was unopposed in the general election in 2014, 2016 and 2018. He won a four-way Republican primary to get the nomination in 2012 and easily beat a primary challenger in 2016.
Anderson's retirement won't be the only reshuffling in the local delegation we already know about. In nearby District 34 longtime Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, who is the Senate president pro tempore, plans to retire, with Rep. Doug Ricks planning to run for the Senate seat, opening up his House seat. Sen. Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, won't run for re-election in District 30, and there will be a competitive Republican primary for that seat as well. And Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, is also retiring and has endorsed former Rep. James Ruchti to succeed her.
Anderson, who founded the Edward Jones investment office in Blackfoot in 1988 and worked there until 2012, spent four years on the House Revenue and Taxation Committee and another four on the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, which sets the set budget. He said his work on the state's fiscal management is one of the things he is proudest of.
"I wanted to see the revenues were collected equitably and spent wisely, and we operated on a balanced budget, and to the extent we're able to, the functioning of our state was funded to the benefit of our citizens," he said.
"I think government needs to be responsive to the citizens," he continued. "We work for the citizens. We're employed by the citizens," adding that lawmakers need to represent the majority of people while also taking the concerns of the minority into account and protecting them as well.
In a letter to his constituents announcing his decision, Anderson urged his constituents to consider the Legislature's budget-setting responsibilities when considering his placement.
"Many times emotional issues get the headlines, and certainly they have their place, but dollars and cents pay the bills and enable the state to provide the services that facilitate everyday life," he wrote. "Moderation in all things is a philosophy that has been allied with common sense as far back as the Greek and Roman eras, as well as in more modern times as exemplified by Abraham Lincoln and espoused by prominent religious leaders."
Anderson also wrote that "no legislator passes legislation by themselves" and problems should be addressed with input from the stakeholders.
"Decisions should be made based on adequate deliberation of the issue, understanding of the ramifications to affected parties and an honest vote by the legislators based on their individual assessment of the issue — a vote not dictated nor unduly influenced by any outside special interest group," he wrote.
Anderson said it has been a privilege to represent District 31.
"I've tried to earn my keep," he said.