BOISE — The Senate State Affairs Committee voted along party lines Monday to send a bill banning preferences for minorities in state or local government hiring, contracting or public education to the full Senate for some minor changes.
While the bill, which is being sponsored by Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, already passed the House, it would need to pass that chamber again if the Senate changes it. One of the changes is expected to deal with making sure the state is able to take part in federal programs that might have minority preference requirements.
Nine other states have laws similar to Scott's, and she said the wording has been upheld by courts in the past. Scott brought in Ward Connerly, a multiracial man and affirmative action opponent who was the architect of a similar ballot initiative in California in 1996, to support her.
"We have built a society ... (where) the pursuit of diversity is turning us against each other," Connerly said.
Connerly said people should be treated as individuals and racial preferences go against that.
"Yes I'm a minority," Connerly said. "I'm a minority of one. And so are you and so are you and so are you. And that's what our country ought to be viewed as."
The more than an hour of public testimony was mixed but mostly against the bill.
"I am a woman and someone who has (encountered) constant discrimination in my life in Idaho even though this is my home," said Jennifer Martinez, whose parents were born in Mexico and who grew up in Wendell.
Martinez told the committee about her own experiences with discrimination and about America's troubled history with such issues, such as not allowing women and black people to vote and fighting a Civil War to end slavery:
"And yet there are people, including the sponsor of this bill, who fly the Confederate flag with pride even though it represents the hatred and discrimination ..."
Committee Chairwoman Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, cut Martinez off at this point and told her to direct her comments to the bill, not to Scott. Martinez said she sees it as relevant but did change the subject. She was referring to a photograph of Scott waving a Confederate flag from a campaign float at a parade in 2015.
Mat Erpelding, a former House member who stepped down just before the session to take a job with the Boise Metro Chamber of Commerce, said Idaho has worked hard to overcome an intolerant image and the bill, as well as others the Legislature is debating, would make it harder to recruit employees and hurt businesses. Similar measures in California and Texas led to fewer minorities going to college, he said.
"This takes us backwards and has an economic impact on our workforce," he said.