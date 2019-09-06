The Wes Deist Aquatic Center will be closed for repairs until 3:30 p.m. Monday.
On Thursday night, after the pool closed, a cast iron pipe fell from the ceiling onto the pool's decking near the deep end, said city spokeswoman Kerry Hammon. Hammon said the brackets holding up the pipe had failed.
For now, Hammon said, maintenance is using straps to reinforce all the brackets to make sure the pipes stay up. Staff is also looking into how much it would cost to replace all the pipes with non-cast iron ones.
Staff anticipate intermittent closures throughout the ensuing week as they continue to make needed repairs. Users are encouraged to check the aquatic center's website and Facebook page or call 208-612-8111 to see if the pool is open if they want to swim.
“Safety is our number one concern and is the priority when deciding on when the pool will reopen,” states Recreation Superintendent Chris Horsley said in a statement. "We apologize for the inconvenience and will work as safely and quickly as possible to get the facility opened back up."