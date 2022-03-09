Local swimmers will have to wait until May for the reopening of the Wes Deist Aquatic Center in Idaho Falls.
The pool has been closed since November, giving the city time to address several safety concerns that were identified in a 2020 assessment of the facility.
The study showed that high humidity levels were degrading the building, leading to the corrosion of duct hangers and other potential structural-related failures, according to a report from city staff.
“The bones (of the building) are good, but there are some things that really are a safety concern,” Municipal Services Director Pam Alexander said during an Idaho Falls City Council work session Monday.
The pool’s dehumidification system was old, corroded and unreliable, too, the staff report said, leading to high chloramine levels in the air inside of the building.
Delays
The study findings prompted the city council to approve spending more than $1 million on “major renovations” to the facility’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.
The work was supposed to take place last spring, but supply chain and production issues delayed the delivery of necessary materials, according to reports, and then the timeline was pushed back again in the fall to accommodate the competitive swimming season.
When the project finally got underway Nov. 7, city staff thought it would be completed by mid-April. But this week Alexander said the aquatic center likely will not open until the end of May.
She noted that the revised timeline gives the project “a couple weeks’ cushion” to address any other issues “that we run into.”
“As you can imagine, when you have a facility that’s 35 years old, as you start tearing away different things, you find things that kind of happen,” she said.
For example, the construction crew recently discovered that the aquatic center’s current electrical system could not accommodate the amount of power required to run the new dehumidifier being installed at the facility, Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm said.
“This (new) unit actually is such a large unit that it takes … more power than what we had originally anticipated,” Holm said. “So we actually needed additional breakers into the building and additional power … to run this system.”
He requested, and was granted, a $36,200 change order Monday to address the issue.
Overages
The council already had approved a $10,000 change order for the project to allow for the installation of fans in the pool’s equipment room.
Other costs to date include $25,000 for design, $15,000 for consulting and project management and about $293,000 for the new dehumidification system itself — a “good price” when compared to the initial $500,000 quote, Holm said.
Ducting removal and installation is expected to cost about $743,000, and a total of about $97,200 will go toward three project “alternatives” the city council approved last year.
The most expensive alternative costs $52,300 and will allow for new ductwork on the south side of the building, Holm said.
Originally, he explained, the city was going to leave the south side of the facility’s ducting system untouched in order to “try to help us with our costs,” but staff later concluded that “after 35 years it was time (to) change all of the duct work” so users could enjoy a “brand new package when we open come May.”
A $31,100 alternative will pay for automatic sliders separating the pool from the aquatic center offices and locker rooms “so we aren’t trying to dehumidify everything,” Holm said, and the final $13,800 alternative will go toward digital controls for the dehumidification system.
Holm now anticipates the project will cost a total of $1.2 million — up from $1 million — though he pointed out that about $140,000 of the increase reflects savings that were realized when the city decided to relocate several power poles to the aquatic center instead of buying new ones.
Taking the savings out of the equation, he said project overages have amounted to about $60,700.
Alexander requested that the city council approve a cash transfer of $70,000 from the general fund to the recreation fund to accommodate the changes.
“Let’s just round it to $70,000 just in case … so we don’t have to come back,” she said.
The council approved the request unanimously.
Holm proposed taking the money out of the municipal parks fund by cutting $20,000 from operations and maintenance and canceling a planned $50,000 overlay at the Tautphaus Park tennis courts, opting instead for a full rebuild in 2023.