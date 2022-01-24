A regional firm has been hired to design and administer the upcoming remodel project at Ammon City Hall, 2135 S. Ammon Road.
The project is expected to cost about $1 million, including $105,000 for the chosen design firm, Resin Architecture.
The company will manage the project from “beginning to end,” City Administrator Micah Austin said.
In fact, Resin already has been involved, as it was previously hired to complete the preliminary study for the remodel.
“The existing city offices are quickly becoming inadequate to handle the various departments,” Resin wrote in its bid for the remodel project. “As the city’s needs grow, they have wanted to explore an expansion for additional offices, meeting space and community use.”
As part of the preliminary study, Resin said it worked with city staff to “capture existing use patterns” and “evaluate anticipated future needs.”
Now, Austin said, Resin will conduct a formal needs assessment at City Hall, then design a concept for the remodel, gather public input and create construction documents for review by local officials.
Resin will also hire contractors to complete the construction work, Austin said.
The remodel will involve up to 4,000 square feet of construction on the east side of the existing City Hall building, according to Resin's agreement with the city.
Plans include about 10 new offices, a basement addition, space for a future elevator and some changes within the current facility.
The project manager will be Jonathan Gallup, who was born and raised in Ammon, according to Resin.
The other firm to bid on the remodel project was Hummel Architects.