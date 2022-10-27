As Tom Arkoosh spoke to a small crowd of Idaho Falls residents Thursday, he presented himself as the moderate candidate for attorney general who would keep the ship straight.
The City Club of Idaho Falls hosted Arkoosh at the Bennion Student Union Building on Thursday to discuss issues ranging from abortion rights to 2020 election denial.
Arkoosh, a Democrat, contrasted his plans with those of his opponent, Republican Raul Labrador who won an upset victory in the primary election against Lawrence Wasden, Idaho's attorney general for 20 years.
Labrador's absence from the City Club's event was noted repeatedly. Club President Gregory Crockett said Labrador had been invited, but never responded. An empty chair was left onstage, which Moderator David Adler said represented Labrador's absence.
Arkoosh has said he was motivated to run for attorney general because he was worried about Labrador politicizing the position.
Labrador campaigned on the promise of more cooperation with Republicans in the Idaho Legislature, saying he would support more lawsuits against the federal government and help legislators write laws.
Arkoosh, in contrast, has said he would continue Wasden's legacy of "calling balls and strikes."
Arkoosh cited statements by Labrador saying he would have joined a lawsuit filed by Texas contesting the results of the 2020 election by contesting the results in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin.
Wasden refused to join the suit, arguing states should not involve themselves in each other's elections. The lawsuit was dismissed by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Arkoosh argued that Labrador's support for the lawsuit showed he would use state employee time and resources on lawsuits that had little chance of succeeding.
"My opponent continues to love the big lie," Arkoosh said, referring to false claims made by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 election was stolen.
That line of arguing appeared to receive support from those gathered for the event. Before Arkoosh spoke, Adler said there is "no civility in those who would promote the big lie."
Labrador has previously said he accepts the results of the 2020 election. He has argued there were "problems" in the election process, without giving specifics. Labrador, who was a U.S. representative for eight years, admitted to telling former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows that he would not have certified the election results if he were in the U.S. congress in 2020.
Arkoosh also criticized Labrador's and other Republicans' stance on abortion, saying that since the state's trigger law went into effect, he had heard from doctors saying they did not want to practice in Idaho. He argued the law could turn Idaho into a "medical desert" and drive other professionals out of the state.
The trigger law, which went into effect shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, is facing a lawsuit from the federal government arguing it is too vague.
Arkoosh also said he would take action to lower fuel prices, arguing that companies have been "price gouging" to increase profits. He said he believed some gas companies may be colluding to set prices.
“The profit margins being realized by gasoline retailers across the State of Idaho are often out of line with their wholesale cost," Arkoosh said in a news release sent before the presentation. "Gas dealers in some markets appear to be acting in tandem. If collusion is playing a part, I will not hesitate to act.”
Arkoosh also spoke out against recent efforts to ban access to books in school and public libraries, and discussed Idaho water rights. He also said he would look into the recently announced merger of Albertson's and Kroger, arguing it would leave northwestern communities in Idaho with no competing grocery stores.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
