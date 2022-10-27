ID AG Debate
Democrat Tom Arkoosh speaks during a debate against Republican Raul Labrador during a debate between the two candidates for Idaho attorney general at Idaho Public Television on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

As Tom Arkoosh spoke to a small crowd of Idaho Falls residents Thursday, he presented himself as the moderate candidate for attorney general who would keep the ship straight. 

The City Club of Idaho Falls hosted Arkoosh at the Bennion Student Union Building on Thursday to discuss issues ranging from abortion rights to 2020 election denial. 


