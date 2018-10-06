As more states legalize marijuana, whether to change Idaho's laws has been coming up more often in political debate and has become more prominent among the issues that divide the state's politicians and voters by party and ideology.
While Democratic gubernatorial candidates A.J. Balukoff and Paulette Jordan agreed on most issues, Jordan staked out a position to Balukoff's left on marijuana. She supports medical marijuana and has said she favors decriminalizing marijuana possession and would support full legalization if the people back it by popular vote. Jordan won the primary, and the Idaho Democratic Party amended its platform at its convention in June to call for legalizing both medical and recreational marijuana use.
Republican Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter has supported the state's current laws, which are stricter than most and increasingly stand out from Idaho's neighbors, three of which have legalized recreational use. He has opposed allowing widespread access to cannabidiol oil, a non-psychoactive oil that supporters say can help treat serious seizures, putting him at odds even with some in his own party. Otter has, however, allowed a limited state-regulated trial program for the CBD medication Epidiolex.
Lt. Gov. Brad Little, who is running to succeed Otter, would largely continue Otter's policies on the issue. Little said in a statement this week he opposes allowing either recreational or medicinal marijuana. He supported the Epidiolex trial program and is open to allowing more widespread access to CBD oil, with conditions.
"I will support additional CBD oil use, as long as we know for sure that it helps children and adults, and it is regulated and quality-controlled and does not negatively affect our local law enforcement's ability to keep our children safe," Little said in a statement.
Poll: Idahoans generally support legalization of medical marijuana
The GOP is somewhat split on the issue — members of the party's further-right wing tend to be more open to relaxing the current laws — but most Republican elected officials who have addressed the issue publicly have opposed legalization, and recent polling shows most of their base agrees with them on recreational marijuana at least.
A poll that was conducted in late June and early July found strong majorities of Idahoans support legalizing medical marijuana and oppose recreational marijuana. Out of the 606 Idahoans polled by Dan Jones and Associates, 79 percent favor some form of medical marijuana while they oppose recreational use by a 58-40 margin.
Support for medical marijuana cuts across political, religious and age groups — while 81 percent of 18- to 29-year-olds favor medical marijuana, so do 65 percent of respondents 70 and older. Recreational marijuana is more divisive — Republicans oppose it 73-26, while Democrats favor it 56-42 and independents are split 47-47. The only age group where a majority of respondents favor recreational marijuana was 18-to-29-year-olds, who support it by 60-37. The poll has a 4 percent margin of error.
Voters in Utah will decide this November whether to allow medical marijuana there. Gov. Gary Herbert has said he plans to call a special session in November to legalize medical marijuana whether the initiative passes or fails, and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has come out in support of this.
Professor: Social conservatives unlikely to change views
Jaclyn Kettler, a political science assistant professor at Boise State University, said the increased attention to the issue is likely a result of a mix of changing public opinion, debate about marijuana laws at the national level, and legalization in neighboring states.
“Idaho is increasingly surrounded by states with some form of medical marijuana (or) legal marijuana,” she said. “I think … that has increased the saliency here in Idaho.”
The popular votes that legalized recreational marijuana in Nevada, Oregon and Washington showed a similar partisan divide to Idaho — most of the Democratic-leaning counties in those states backed legalization, most of the Republican-leaning ones opposed it.
"You are seeing more Democratic candidates and officials come out in support of marijuana decriminalization, legalization, medical marijuana," Kettler said. "Some of that may go along with changing opinions for Democratic voters. They might just be keeping up with their base."
As for Republicans, Kettler sees a split between more libertarian ones, who "tend to be a bit more supportive," and social conservatives, who oppose marijuana use. She said it's an issue where Republican elected officials haven't gotten much pressure from their base, although that could change if public opinion continues to shift in the direction of more support for marijuana.
"Especially social conservatives with that religious influence ... it's unlikely they will shift much and become very supportive of much other than maybe CBD oil," she said.
Local candidates favor CBD legalization
The candidates running to represent Idaho Falls' District 33 in Boise have a mix of views on the topic. George Morrison, the Democrat running against Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, said he strongly supports legalizing medical marijuana and would vote for allowing recreational use, viewing it similarly to alcohol, which is legal and regulated. Morrison views prescription drug abuse as the bigger problem.
"I'm totally in favor of (medical marijuana)," Morrison said. "I think it'll help people and some people desperately need it."
Zollinger, who is one of the more outspoken members of the further-right wing of the House Republican caucus, generally favors taking steps to reduce the number of people incarcerated for drug crimes. He supported legalizing CBD oil, and he favors allowing medical marijuana with a prescription.
"I think it needs to be regulated just like any other prescription drug, but it should be OK," he said.
Zollinger has mixed views on recreational marijuana, although ultimately he comes down against legalizing it for now, until the impact on things such as crime and addiction in states that have legalized it can be studied.
"Philosophically, I think people should be able to choose, but I think we need to have data," he said.
Democrat Jerry Sehlke, who is running for the District 33 Senate seat against Republican David Lent, supports allowing medical marijuana and expanding access to CBD oil. However, he opposes legalizing recreational marijuana.
"I don't think that Idaho is ready for it yet," he said.
Lent, who is the GOP nominee after having beaten incumbent Tony Potts in the primary, sees it somewhat similarly.
"My thoughts are that marijuana and the derivatives should be treated as a controlled substance, like any other drug," he said.
Lent said he could support medical use if prescribed by a doctor, "but self-medication and recreational use would be out for me."
Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, who was appointed to fill a vacancy in December 2017 and is running for a full term in the 33A House seat, opposes recreational marijuana but favors allowing CBD oil if it's prescribed by a doctor, saying it's the only thing that seems to provide relief to children with some seizure disorders.
"I don't believe that CBD oil would be a gateway to the legalization of marijuana," she said. "It's so different."
Ehardt has a "qualified view" of medical marijuana.
"I could support it if it had some very key restrictions," she said.
Jim De Angelis, her Democratic opponent, said he's "not totally in favor" of legalizing recreational marijuana but thinks CBD oil should be allowed.
"I don't see any harm in that," he said. "You don't get high from it."
Issue not expected to influence election
While few expect Idaho to legalize marijuana anytime soon, it is likely that some marijuana-related bills will come up in the next legislative session. A bill to allow CBD oil possession by making medical need an affirmative defense passed in 2015 but Otter vetoed it. Another bill to legalize CBD oil with a prescription passed the Idaho House in 2018 but never got a hearing in the Senate. Zollinger said he expects a similar bill to come back in 2019. A bill also was introduced in 2018 to reduce first-offense marijuana possession from a misdemeanor to an infraction under some circumstances; it never got a full committee hearing, though.
At the end of the day, wherever the candidates and the parties fall, Kettler doesn't think it'll change many votes.
"I think if we had a ballot measure involving marijuana then it might play a bigger role in this election, but since there's not, I don't imagine it's going to be a big factor for most voters," she said. "You do have a few single-issue voters on marijuana ... but I doubt it's a very large proportion of either party."