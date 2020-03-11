BOISE — A resolution declaring May 5 as a day of awareness for missing and murdered indigenous people is headed to the Idaho Senate.
The House has already passed the resolution, and the Senate State Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to advance it to the full chamber. President Donald Trump declared May 5 a similar national day of awareness last year.
Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee, who sponsored the resolution in the House, told the committee she became aware of the issue while working in Alaska in her day job as a consultant.
“Alaska appears to be ground zero for missing and murdered indigenous people, women in particular,” she said. “Our conversations were very frank and very frightening. Violence against women in general needs to be addressed, but the indigenous women of our country have a much higher rate per capita than any other race.”
Sen. Jim Guthrie, R-Inkom, who heads the Idaho Council on Indian Affairs, is its Senate sponsor. Longtime Idaho Falls senator and now-U.S. Attorney Bart Davis, a former member of the State Affairs Committee, was back before it Wednesday to urge the committee to pass the resolution.
"I have a statutory, fiduciary duty for the five recognized Indian tribes in Idaho, but more important, I have a moral responsibility, and all of us do, and you as a committee today have a chance to speak to what is a national tragedy," he said. "It is dang embarrassing that we as a country are in this position and it is even more hurtful that our tribal friends find themselves in need of all of our help."
The resolution states the Legislature's intent to deal with the issue through increased collaboration between various branches of law enforcement and government and identifying steps to improve investigation, response times, data gathering, public outreach and victims' services.
The U.S. Justice Department announced a national effort late last year to help address the problem, announcing the hiring of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Persons coordinators in 11 states. Idaho was not one of them, a sign Davis said that the problem isn't quite as bad here as in the states that were chosen, including Montana, Utah, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.
Unlike some states, Idaho isn't creating a specific task force to work on the issue. Davis said he hopes Idaho will commit additional resources and effort beyond the resolution. One specific example he gave is addressing jurisdictional issues. Davis singled out the Idaho State Police for praise but said there have been issues cooperating with some local agencies over the years.
"The reality that Idaho does not recognize tribal law enforcement officers as law enforcement officers relegates them to very limited abilities outside of what they can do collaboratively," he said. "That’s something that the state should take a look at."
People from tribes throughout Idaho came to the hearing to tell their stories and urge the committee to pass the resolution, although committee Chairwoman Patti Anne Lodge, R-Huston, limited the time given to testify since there were a couple of other bills on the agenda and the committee had two hours to meet.
"This issue is a culmination of several generations of violence against indigenous people," said Tai Simpson, a member of the Nez Perce tribe who works for the Idaho Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence.
Native American women, Simpson said, are five times more likely to be victims of interracial issues than others, which can make it difficult to prosecute offenders if they aren’t native and don’t live on the reservation.
Leslie St. Clair, a prosecutor for the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, said she has witnessed firsthand how wrongful deaths such as drunken driving deaths or domestic violence killings affect families and the community. On top of that, she said the survivors often have to deal with people who say derogatory, hurtful things about what happened, leaning on stereotypes about Native Americans.
“This is a stigma that our indigenous people deal with on a daily basis,” she said.
St. Clair said the Fort Hall Indian Reservation has a relatively low murder rate — 16 in its jurisdiction since 2000 — and she would like to keep it that way. However, she said, they have to deal with problems such as understaffing that limits their ability to respond to incidents, a lack of information sharing and collaboration with neighboring law enforcement agencies and their proximity to Interstate 15, making the area vulnerable for human trafficking.