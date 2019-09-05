Derick Attebury has been reappointed to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission seat representing the Upper Snake Region.
Gov. Brad Little announced Wednesday he was reappointing Attebury and also naming Bradley Melton, of Lewiston, to the Clearwater Region seat formerly held by Dan Blanco of Moscow. Melton works as a financial adviser at Edward Jones Investment.
Attebury, who lives in Idaho Falls, is an irrigation company operations manager. He studied environmental sciences at Idaho State University and the University of Idaho. According to his biography on the commission website, he is an avid big game hunter and fisherman and belongs to the National Rifle Association, the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation and has worked with Pheasants Forever on habitat projects.
“I appreciate Governor Little's trust and confidence in me to serve the citizens of Idaho by managing their fish and wildlife resources for another term,” Attebury said in a statement. “I look forward to continuing a legacy of providing continued supplies of wildlife for hunting, fishing, and trapping.”
Commissioners are appointed for four-year terms. Attebury and Melton must be confirmed by the Idaho Senate during the 2020 session. No more than four commissioners can belong to the same political party; Attebury is a Republican and Melton is unaffiliated, replacing Blanco who was also unaffiliated, according to state voter registration records.
Melton got his bachelor's degree from Eastern Washington University and a master of science from Central Washington University. In a news release from Little's office he described himself as a lifelong outdoorsman and said he is "passionate about fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation" and wants to help preserve and grow these resources for future generations.
Little thanked Blanco for his service and expressed confidence in Attebury and Melton.
“Derick and Bradley are dedicated to the Idaho Fish and Game Commission’s mission to preserve, protect, and manage Idaho’s precious wildlife resources,” Little said. “I have no doubt these appointees will serve Idaho to the best of their abilities.”