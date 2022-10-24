Tom Arkoosh, the Democratic candidate for Idaho attorney general, will meet with Idaho Falls voters Thursday at the City Club of Idaho Falls.
The event will be held between noon and 1:30 p.m. in the Bennion Student Union Building at Idaho State University's campus in Idaho Falls.
The gallery will be open to community members for a $5 fee. Lunch also will be available, at $20 for city club members and $25 for nonmembers. Seats can be reserved on the club's website at tinyurl.com/yuyrwvsy.
Arkoosh entered the race in July after Steven Scanlin, the previous Democratic nominee for attorney general, dropped out.
The general election has drawn attention as one of the few competitive races in a state where the Republican primary winner is often the de facto winner.
Raul Labrador, Arkoosh's opponent, won the Republican primary election against Lawrence Wasden, Idaho's attorney general for 20 years.
Arkoosh's campaign has been boosted in recent weeks with endorsements from Republicans who have expressed concern that Labrador will politicize the Attorney General's Office. More than 50 Republicans came out in support for Arkoosh, including state Sen. Patti Anne Lodge, former Gov. Phil Batt, and former Attorney General and Idaho Supreme Court Justice Jim Jones.
Labrador has promised to take a more active role than his predecessor in crafting legislation, and has said he would become involved in more cases against the federal government.
