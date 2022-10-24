ID AG Debate
Democratic candidate for Idaho attorney general Tom Arkoosh speaks during a debate against his Republican opponent Raul Labrador at Idaho Public Television on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Tom Arkoosh, the Democratic candidate for Idaho attorney general, will meet with Idaho Falls voters Thursday at the City Club of Idaho Falls. 

The event will be held between noon and 1:30 p.m. in the Bennion Student Union Building at Idaho State University's campus in Idaho Falls. 

