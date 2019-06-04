Bill Gates, Microsoft co-founder and director at Berkshire Hathaway, smiles during a game of bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb., on May 5, 2019. A former Battelle Energy Alliance employee is suing the government contractor and a nuclear reactor design company owned by Bill Gates, saying he was forced out of his job when he complained Gates' company TerraPower was breaking its agreement with the government.