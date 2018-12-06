BOISE — Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke held off a challenge from Nampa Rep. Brent Crane on Wednesday.
Bedke has been speaker of the House since December 2012, when he defeated then-Speaker Lawerence Denney, R-Midvale, who is now Idaho’s secretary of state.
Crane, who is in his sixth House term, had been assistant majority leader; his loss in the race for speaker means he’ll no longer be in House leadership.
Bedke, a rancher from Oakley, is starting his 10th term in the House.
The challenge was one of an array of contests for GOP leadership posts in the House, where every GOP leadership seat was contested; there was just one contested race among the Senate Republicans. Minority Democrats reported no leadership challenges.
“As the minority, we’re willing to work with whoever wins those races,” said House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise. “We’ll extend our hand openly to work with them on issues that we can.”
Here are the results of the other leadership contests:
n House Majority Caucus Chair John Vander Woude, R-Nampa, mounted an unsuccessful challenge to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star; so Moyle will remain majority leader, and Vander Woude will no longer be in leadership.
• Rep. Jason Monks, R-Nampa, defeated Rep. Terry Gestrin, R-Donnelly, for assistant majority leader, the position that Crane now holds.
• There was a three-way race for majority caucus chair, the position Vander Woude previously held, with Reps. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett; Sage Dixon, R-Ponderay; and Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, all vying for the post. Blanksma is a second-term representative from Hammett; Dixon is a third-term representative from Ponderay in North Idaho; and Moon is a second-term representative from Stanley. Blanksma won.
• On the Senate side, in a rematch between Senate Assistant Majority Leader Steve Vick, R-Dalton Gardens, and Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, whom Vick defeated for that position last session, Vick won again, keeping the post.
The rest of the Senate GOP leadership remains the same, with Sen. Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, as president pro-tem; Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, as majority leader; and Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, as majority caucus chair.
The leadership elections were held at closed-door party caucuses at Boise restaurants, with the Senate GOP meeting at Richard’s in downtown Boise and the House GOP meeting at Crane Creek Country Club.
Minority Democrats also caucused, the House minority at the 13th Street Grill and the Senate minority at a private home.
With Democratic leadership unchanged, Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, will again be Senate minority leader; Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, assistant minority leader; and Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, minority caucus chair.
In the House Erpelding will continue as the House minority leader; with Rep. Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, as assistant minority leader; and Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, as minority caucus chair.
Now that leadership posts have been decided, the Legislature will meet for its organizational session on Thursday, at which committee assignments and chairmanships will be determined for the upcoming legislative session, which begins Jan. 7.