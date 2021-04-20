BOISE — On Tuesday, the Senate voted 28-7, in favor of SB 1205, a new bill seeking to “build upon” previous legislation prohibiting Idaho from enforcing federal gun control laws.
The bill will add to the 2014 legislation that first stated Idaho government could not enforce federal actions that infringe upon Idahoans' Second Amendment rights. The bill seeks to include a new section that would add that Idaho government entities cannot use any state resources to enforce federal gun control laws. Those resources include personnel and funds.
“I do feel that our Idaho rights to keep and bear arms are in peril under this administration,” sponsor Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said.
The bill is a response to President Joe Biden’s recent executive orders regarding gun regulation. Under the proposed bill, an Idaho government employee or agent who tries to uphold one of these federal orders could be subject to civil liability.
“I think to say, senators, that President Biden sees the right to keep and bear arms a little bit different than the Idaho Legislature is probably an understatement,” Lakey said.
Democratic senators spoke against the bill. Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, found it “disturbing” that “treaties” were added as one of the things Idaho state entities must not enforce in regards to firearms regulation. She noted “treaties, like tribes, have sovereignty like states and therefore states cannot overturn their rights.” She also wondered if Idaho would lose federal aid in regard to crime enforcement, which Lakey later said was a possibility. Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, thought it would create confusion among law enforcement officers.
The day before, a hearing for SB 1205 saw a packed room in the Senate State Affairs Committee.
Paul Jagosh, speaking on behalf of the Idaho Fraternal Order of Police, supported the bill. He sees SB 1205 as giving his organization “the opportunity to publicly state and reaffirm” that they do not want to “enforce unconstitutional gun grabs.”
“Our members fully believe that good, responsible, law abiding citizens are our partners in maintaining a safe Idaho,” Jagosh said.
Diana David, who identified as a survivor who has lost family members to gun violence, testified against it.
“My gun-owning family didn’t want gun oversight laws either until a convicted criminal found loopholes because laws in both our state and on a federal level … we survivors speak out against dangerous bills because they never want anyone else to know the horror and the images or the loss, especially when you hear repeatedly from local police, 'Sorry there’s nothing we can do because there’s no law on our side,'” David said.
Chapters of gun control activist Everytown for Gun Safety released a statement against SB 1205 following the Senate's decision Wednesday.
“Nullification is nothing more than a political ploy,” said Lauren Axness, with Students Demand Action in Idaho, in a press release. “Our state doesn’t have time for this type of partisan and dangerous bill. We need meaningful action to prevent gun violence now — especially gun suicide which makes up over 85% of our state’s gun deaths.”
What are the Biden executive actions?
On April 7, Biden announced six executive actions regarding gun control. SB 1205 would apply to three of them.
The three relevant actions direct the Justice Department to complete the following items:
- Issue a proposed rule to slow the number of “ghost guns.” Ghost guns are guns built from a kit that contains gun parts and can be put together quickly. Because kits are not registered in the same way, ghost guns are difficult to trace when found at a crime scene. Biden would like to see these kits come with serial numbers and background checks the same way a regular gun would.
- Issue a proposed rule to clarify when a stabilizing brace “effectively turns a pistol into a short-barreled rifle." Short-barreled rifles need to be registered with the federal government and users undergo a more rigorous application process.
- Publish model “red flag” laws that states could choose to use as a framework to enact their own red flag laws. According to the order, “red flag laws allow family members or law enforcement to petition for a court order to temporarily bar people in crisis from accessing firearms if they present a danger to themselves or others.”