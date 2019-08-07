BOISE — Former Vice President Joe Biden drew about 250 supporters at a fundraiser in Boise on Tuesday, as he brought his bid for the Democratic presidential nomination to a second Idaho stop in two days.
Biden spoke of his close relationship with the late U.S. Sen. Frank Church of Idaho; called for universal pre-K and free community college for young adults and anyone looking to be retrained for a new career; and decried President Trump’s response to hate crimes and mass shootings.
"We can deal with — it will be difficult — four years of Donald Trump's destruction in the nation, but eight years will fundamentally change who we are as a people,” Biden told the Boise audience. “Based on the past events we saw in Dayton, they may be running out of tears, but I pray they're not running out of will. We don't need any more thoughts and prayers out of Washington. We need action. We need strength."
Esther Oppenheimer, who hosted the event poolside in her backyard, said afterward, “He talked a lot about what his vision is; bringing people together is a common theme for him.”
“I think he would restore the unity of the country,” she said. “I would like to see that happen again.”
Tickets for the fundraiser started at $100 and rose to $1,000 if the supporter wanted a photo with the candidate.
Other Democratic presidential candidates who have made visits to heavily-GOP Idaho so far this year include Julián Castro, the former Housing and Urban Development secretary, who spoke to a full house at Boise State University on Feb. 26; and former Rep. John Delaney, D-Md., who held a meet and greet at a private home in Kimberly on March 24. He’s married to a former Buhl resident, April McClain-Delaney.
Biden was accompanied by his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, who introduced him, as she did the evening before at a similar event in the Sun Valley area. She spoke out about health care, and how the Affordable Care Act allowed her sister to get coverage for her cancer care despite a pre-existing condition.
"It's not an exaggeration to say that this law saved my sister's life," Jill Biden said.
Oppenheimer noted that Jill Biden is an educator who has worked for cancer research and prevention and advocated for military families.
“She is wonderful, in my view,” Oppenheimer said.
Prior to the Tuesday event, the Biden campaign released a list of 11 current or former Idaho leaders who are endorsing Biden in the crowded Democratic race for the 2020 presidential nomination; topping the list were two former Democratic congressmen from Idaho, Richard Stallings and Larry LaRocco.
LaRocco, who was a co-host for the Boise event, said, “I’m just really impressed with him and his ability to get things done. There’s just something really basic, though: He’s just a decent and honest guy. He’s a good man. That’s what we need right now is somebody who’s decent and honest and straight-talking, somebody that’s a healer and will unite the country.”
“I’ve seen him in action,” LaRocco added, including back when he was a young aide to Church; Church and Biden were close friends and allies.
When Biden first was elected to the Senate, LaRocco said, Biden was the youngest person ever elected at just 29; he turned the required minimum age of 30 by the time he took office. Right after Biden was sworn in, “He had that terrible tragedy where his wife and child were killed in a car accident.” Overwhelmed by grief, Biden considered leaving the Senate.
Church and his wife, Bethine, took Biden under their wing, LaRocco said, loaning Biden staff, offering him emotional support and helping him get started in the Senate.
“Biden never forgot the friendship from Frank and Bethine and the outreach from them as a new member,” LaRocco said. “That relationship endured … for a long time.”
Biden told the Boise audience, “The fact was that they saved my sanity, they convinced me to stay. And I owe more to Idaho than you’ll know.”
LaRocco said he’s donated to four Democratic presidential hopefuls, including Biden along with Julián Castro, Amy Klobuchar and Jay Inslee.
“I wanted to help all of these candidates get on the debate stage, I wanted to hear what they had to say,” he said. Now, he said, “I just thought it was time to come off the sidelines and move forward with Biden, because I believe he will be a great president — and he can defeat Donald Trump.”