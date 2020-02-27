BOISE — An Idaho Falls lawmaker's bill to defund abortion providers ran into a good deal of opposition Thursday, much of it from people who think it doesn't go far enough.
Federal funding for abortion, except when a pregnancy results from rape or incest or endangers the mother's life, has been illegal since the 1970s under the Hyde Amendment, and Idaho law contains similar restrictions. However, abortion providers can receive funds for providing medical services other than abortion.
Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, is proposing cutting off all state and local funding for abortion providers, except that medical providers that perform abortions under the Hyde Amendment's exception could still get government money. And allowing public funding for abortions in those limited cases was the sticking point for people who urged the House State Affairs Committee to hold the bill and, instead, support something like Rep. Heather Scott's Abortion Human Rights Act, which would criminalize all abortions as murder without exception.
"God doesn’t do things halfway," said the Rev. Bear Morton, with the Magic Valley Bible Church in Twin Falls. "Either it’s legal or it’s not. … Abortion is wrong, and God is the creator of life."
A couple of people said allowing abortions in cases of rape or incest is punishing children for "the sins of their fathers." Scott Watson told the committee about an 80-year-old man he knows who was a product of incest and went on to live a successful life. He said Zollinger's bill is "fatally flawed, literally."
"When Jesus was before Pontius Pilate, he washed his hands of the murder of the most innocent man who ever lived as he deferred his allegiance to another branch of government. … Be not slaves of men, or for that matter Ruth Bader Ginsberg," Watson said.
There are four abortion providers in Idaho that receive state Medicaid dollars, Scott said, three of them Planned Parenthood clinics in Twin Falls and the Treasure Valley and a doctor in the Boise area. They get about $400,000 a year from the state between them, she said. Scott, R-Blanchard, worried the bill won't hold up in court.
"Planned Parenthood lawyers will be making money off this bill," she said.
Zollinger acknowledged the bill will likely lead to a lawsuit, but he thinks the state will win, citing the rulings in the 2019 Planned Parenthood v. Hodges case in the Sixth Circuit and a Ninth Circuit ruling on Monday upholding a federal regulation barring family planning funding for clinics that refer women to abortion providers.
"I can’t think of a more important cause than to save the life of the unborn, and there’s a lot of people in this state who have objections to their taxpayer dollars going to fund this, and they are," he said.
Abortion rights supporters urged the committee not to pass the bill.
"I disagree fundamentally with punishing all to target a small group," said Kacee O'Conner. "Medical services are a basic human right and should not be subject to the political ideologies of lawmakers."
Kathy Griesmyer, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho, said restricting public funding for family planning services would have a disproportionate impact on young women, the poor, immigrants and women of color. Mistie Tolman, Idaho state director for Planned Parenthood Votes Northwest and Hawaii, said about half of its patients have incomes below the poverty level.
“This bill would cut off access to trusted providers, limit patient choices and for many patients cut off access to care entirely," Tolman said.
However, the hearing also laid bare the divide between groups such as Idaho Chooses Life and more conventional conservative politicians, who have supported legislation such as Zollinger's that seeks to reduce the number of abortions, and people who believe all abortions, including of pregnancies caused by rape or incest, should be treated as murder under criminal law. People with the latter view often call themselves "abolitionists" and believe states should ignore federal court rulings to end abortion, sometimes comparing it to the struggle to abolish slavery.
For the past two sessions, Scott has been pushing the Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act, which would ban abortion under all circumstances and repeal a section of state code that prevents it from being prosecuted as murder. A handful of the Legislature's most conservative Republicans have come out in support of it, as have some pastors, but the House State Affairs Committee has never held a hearing on it. Scott introduced it as a personal bill in January, and it has sat in the House Ways and Means Committee ever since, likely dead for the session. In a constituent newsletter a month ago, she expressed her frustrations with the bill's opponents.
"Remember, federal court opinions have been telling citizens and lawmakers for 50 years that murdering babies is OK, as long as the mother and her doctor are doing it," she wrote. "Many state legislators believe in judicial supremacy over state sovereignty. Established Boise-based 'pro-life groups' who regularly (lobby) at the Capitol do not support our bill to completely end abortion and are actively working to undermine it."
The committee plans to continue its hearing on Zollinger's bill Friday morning.