BOISE — A bill to make some changes to a law local governments sometimes use to raise property taxes by more than the statutory cap passed the Idaho House unanimously on Tuesday.
Currently, if a taxing district raises taxes by less than the statutory cap of 3 percent plus new construction and annexations, the amount by which taxes weren't raised is added to its forgone balance. The taxing district then can tack some or all of the amount of the forgone balance onto a future year's tax increase, without a time limit on how far it can go.
Under a bill sponsored by Rep. Steve Harris, R-Meridian, taxing districts would have to vote to keep any forgone balance they wish to add to a future tax increase, rather than having it roll over automatically. Harris said he hopes this will help deter taxing districts from keeping the full amount and will at least make the process more public.
The bill now heads to the Senate.