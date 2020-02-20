BOISE — A bill to make it more difficult for cities to annex property without the owner’s consent is headed to the House floor.
The House Local Government Committee voted Thursday, with all the Republicans in favor and the Democrats opposed, to move the bill forward. Sponsored by Rep. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, the bill would require a two-thirds vote of the affected property owners for an annexation. It contains some exceptions, notably for properties connected to city utilities.
Idaho is one of three states that allow “forced” annexation. Zollinger pointed to a couple of recent annexations in Idaho Falls that were opposed by the property owners — the “West side annexation” of 98 parcels near Skyline High School in 2018 and a 300-plus acre annexation in December 2019 over the wishes of some of the residents and property owners — as examples of why the bill is needed.
“I appreciate this piece,” said Rep. Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton, who recently had a controversial annexation in her district. “It is to give clarification and make things easier and to also give a voice to the people, because mine really felt like this was annexation with no representation.”
Zollinger read from a Post Register article about the December 2019 annexation that quoted an auto repair shop owner who said his taxes would more than double due to the annexation.
“Almost a full thousand extra per month on a small business was devastating,” Zollinger said.
Zollinger said he has been working on the bill with Rep. Barbara Ehardt and Sen. Dean Mortimer, both R-Idaho Falls. The city of Idaho Falls has been annexing many parcels, generally ones with city utilities, over the past few years, often against the wishes of the property owners, and Ehardt, who used to be on the City Council, said she and Zollinger have gotten calls from many residents on the topic.
“This is a difficult and oftentimes emotional issue,” she said.
If the bill passes the House, Zollinger said he expects the Senate to make some changes to it, including amending it so enclave properties that are surrounded completely by a city can still be forcibly annexed. Zollinger said he is against this on principle but could live with the change.
“The founding of this country had to do a lot with property rights, and the individual should have their say,” he said.
Representatives of the Association of Idaho Cities and the Idaho chapter of the American Planning Association testified against the bill.
“To abandon the investments that communities have made and not recognize that they’re part of what the private economy depends on and what the municipal taxpayers depend upon would be to overlook a really critical truth,” said Jerry Mason, general counsel for the Association of Idaho Cities.
The Democrats on the committee also spoke against the bill and urged Zollinger to work with the cities more to find common ground.
“This is not good policy,” said Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise. “It is very, very dangerous. It is detrimental to our cities. It is something we need to cautiously approach.”
Zollinger said he had been working on the bill for three years. He said he would be open to making some changes to the bill but thinks it’s good as is.
“We’ve kicked the can down the road for years and years,” he said. “I think this bill’s ready to go. It’s a base to start from.”