BOISE — A bill to override a 2018 federal court ruling and prevent transgender Idahoans from changing their gender on their birth certificates passed the Idaho House on Thursday.
Sponsored by Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, it passed on a 53-16 vote, with Reps. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, and Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, joining the Democrats to oppose it. It now heads to the Senate.
Young made a speech on the House floor similar to the one she made in committee a week ago, saying birth certificates should reflect historical facts at the time a birth is recorded and that accurately recording the biological sex of the state's residents is important for health and public safety reasons.
"Surgery can imitate the appearance but never the natural function of the opposite biological sex," she said. "Even after hormone therapy or surgery, biological sex remains the primary factor in many factors of an individual’s physical function and health."
The bill would allow birth certificates to be amended for up to a year, but after that, they “may be challenged in court only on the basis of fraud, duress, or material mistake of fact, with the burden of proof upon the party challenging the acknowledgment.”
Young said some radical feminists agree with her view, pointing to the Women's Liberation Front, a group that opposes the idea of transgender identity and has been working with conservatives to fight the transgender rights movement and support legislation such as Young's.
"If a woman can be a man in legal definition and a man can be a woman, we have legally erased the definition of man or woman in the law," Young said.
Federal Magistrate Judge Candy Dale ruled in 2018 that Idaho had to accept applications from transgender people wishing to change their birth certificates and forbade it from including a record of the name or sex change on the reissued certificate, and currently the state follows that ruling. The bill's opponents said it would fly in the face of that ruling.
"All this bill is doing is picking on a vulnerable population," said Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise. "It’s not going to be successful. It’s going to be lost in court, and it’s just a losing lawsuit."
Rep. Linda Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, said she would have liked a bill that preserved birth sex on birth certificates but would have let transgender people get documents such as driver's licenses that match their gender identity. However, she said, she heard the testimony in committee from transgender people who talked about the importance of being able to get such documents.
"My job is to protect all the people in my district and the state of Idaho," she said. "Not just people who look like me."