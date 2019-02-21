BOISE — A bill to let some historic theaters serve beer and wine passed the Idaho House overwhelmingly Thursday.
The House voted 60-7 to pass the bill, which would let theaters that were both built before 1950 and are on the National Register of Historic Places serve beer and wine without having to follow the same design regulations as newer theaters. There are a few theaters in Idaho that would qualify immediately, including the Egyptian Theatre in downtown Boise, and others that could qualify later were they to be renovated or added to the national register.
Sponsor Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, said the current law is confusing, letting these theaters serve alcohol at some types of shows but not others.
“Many of them walk this complex line because they’re multipurpose theaters,” he said.
Rep. Randy Armstrong, R-Inkom, was the only person to debate against it.
"I'm a little fearful of appearing to be a prude about this whole thing, but I don't think that offering more alcohol to the state is going to improve our quality of life, and I think for a theater to be successful you don't need to be drinking in the theater," he said.
The bill now heads to the Senate.