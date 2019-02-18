BOISE — A bill to make the Wolf Depredation Control Board permanent is headed to the governor's desk.
The House voted 51-19 Monday to pass a bill removing the "sunset clause" on the existence of the board, which is tasked with killing wolves that prey on livestock, deer and elk. The vote was mostly party-line, with Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed, with a handful of exceptions. Locally, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, broke with most of his caucus to vote against the bill while Rep. Elaine Smith, D-Pocatello, voted for it.
The Senate passed the bill a week-and-a-half ago.
The board was created in 2014 after wolves were removed from the endangered species list and wolf management was handed over to the state. The board is funded by a mix of fees on livestock producers, Fish and Game fees and general fund money. The board has received $400,000 a year from the general fund since 2014, although Gov. Brad Little is asking for only $200,000 for next year. The board has a balance of more than $600,000 now, according to a budget presentation earlier this year.
Wolves were reintroduced into Idaho in the 1990s, a move unpopular with many ranchers and Republican lawmakers. Bill sponsor Rep. Laurie Lickley, R-Jerome, who is a rancher, read statistics about wolf attacks on livestock as she urged her colleagues to support the bill.
“I’m proud to live in a state where cows outnumber people and I really hope to keep it that way," Lickley said.
Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, said the state should control wolves by making it easier for people to hunt and trap. She objected to the board’s cost and to making another government agency permanent.
“$9,000 a wolf is just really unacceptable and it’s really not a proper use of our funds, and there are other ways to do this,” she said.
Lickley acknowledged the cost, but said “we cannot put a cost or value on the economic impact to our ranching families across the state of Idaho and our sportsmen and hunters across the state of Idaho.”
Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, said killing wolves is so expensive because helicopters are the only effective way to do it. She said the state probably has at least 75 to 100 wolf packs, far more than the 15-pack threshold in the state’s wolf management plan.
“These are very elusive animals,” she said. “I have friends who have had their livestock decimated. I don’t know if you’ve ever seen livestock after an attack by wolves. They kill for the fun of it. They run (animals) to death.”
Rep. Muffy Davis, D-Ketchum, said the board should explore methods of wolf management other than killing them.
“I believe we need to have a more comprehensive plan, including non-lethal,” she said.