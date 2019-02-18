BOISE — The Idaho House has passed a bill to gradually shift the share of fuel tax money that goes to Idaho State Police to roadwork.
Sponsored by Transportation Committee Chairman Rep. Joe Palmer, R-Meridian, the shift would start in the 2020-2021 fiscal year. ISP's share of fuel tax funding would be reduced every year until, after five years, all fuel tax money now going to ISP would go to the Highway Distribution Account instead. That account is divided between the state and local governments and highway districts. The intent would be to make up the money ISP would be losing with general fund dollars. ISP gets $18 million a year from the fuel tax now.
The 56-14 vote was almost party-line, with Rep. Brooke Green, D-Boise, who works for the Ada County Highway District, crossing the aisle to support it and Rep. Ryan Kerby, R-New Plymouth, voting against it.
Palmer said shifting state police to the general fund would give it more flexibility, since the money it gets from the fuel tax is mandated to be spent on highway patrol.
“ISP (has) a very big job,” he said. “They need to be able to make decisions and move money around where they need to be able to use it.”
Palmer also predicted fuel tax revenue would start to drop soon, as vehicles get more efficient and hybrid and electric vehicles become more common. Local highway districts statewide support the bill, he said.
Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, said the intent of the 1939 constitutional amendment that created the modern state police and its fuel tax funding was to make sure it had its own funding source to avoid getting overly involved in politics. Also, he said the shift could lead the police to compete for funding with other needs such as corrections, education and health care.
“Asphalt is important, but the number one job of the government is public safety and supporting our law enforcement agencies,” Gannon said. “Our history, our Constitution and our present budget all direct us, they certainly direct me, to voting against this legislation.”
The bill now heads to the Senate.