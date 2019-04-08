BOISE — A bill to give the state Board of Examiners power to transfer more money to plug holes in the budget barely passed the Idaho House Monday and faces an uncertain fate Tuesday morning.
The Idaho House voted 34-32 Monday morning to pass House Bill 302, which would let the board transfer up to 3.85 percent of the total general fund budget, or up to $140.6 million, from the Budget Stabilization Fund to the general fund. The idea is this could cover any shortfalls in state revenue for the 2018-2019 budget year. Under current law, they can only transfer one-half of 1 percent of the total general fund amount, or $18.3 million.
When the House reconvened Monday afternoon Rep. Doug Ricks, R-Rexburg, made a motion to reconsider the bill, and Rep. Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell, who was absent for the morning session, seconded it. The motion passed 33-31, and the House is expected to vote on the bill again Tuesday morning. Given how close the margins were, the outcome Tuesday could easily be affected if a couple of legislators on either side are absent or change their minds.
Ricks, who voted for the bill in the morning, said he doesn't know how he will vote Tuesday, but he thought lawmakers should take a bit more time to study the issue.
"This is a considerable amount of money that we're talking about," he said.
The stabilization fund has about $400 million in it now. If another bill to make some major changes to the "surplus eliminator," which divides some excess state revenues between savings and roads, had also passed, the fund theoretically could have been emptied out. However, due to worries about lower-than-projected state revenues, the Senate decided Monday to send that bill back to committee, effectively killing it for the year.
“With the concern about protecting the corpus and about the process as well as coming late in the session, plus the change of circumstance of March revenue numbers whereby the revenues failed to meet projections, we’re still $75 million behind the projections,” said Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Bert Brackett, R-Three Creek. “I am committed to bring this issue early in the session next year.”
Idaho has been collecting less in income taxes than expected, largely due to changes in the state and federal tax codes that have led to many people having less withheld from their paychecks than previously. Some of this is expected to be made up after April 15, when people file their taxes and more than usual end up having to pay, but it's not guaranteed.
Rep. Britt Raybould, R-Rexburg, said House Bill 302 was needed to make sure Idaho balances its budget this year. She also said lawmakers should look moving forward at how they can refill the rainy-day fund.
“It is a very valuable resource and tool that we need going forward, regardless of whether we are in a recession or not,” she said.
Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, spoke out against the bill.
“I just don’t see that this is a fiscally responsible bill to support,” she said.
The last time Idaho tapped its rainy-day fund to that extent, she said, “was after a huge recession, and we’re nowhere near a huge recession. We did that to handle a problem. Now we’re allowing this authorization when there is no problem, we’re just guessing that there might be a problem.”
Idaho Press Boise bureau chief Betsy Russell contributed.