BOISE — A bill that would have required the state to pay parents who chose to remove their children from public schools due to a lack of in-person learning failed in the Senate Education Committee on Monday afternoon.
The bill received strong support from the House last week when it voted 55-15 in favor of the bill on Wednesday. The bill proposed that, starting April 1, parents who pulled their students from schools would have been paid a pro-rated amount to use on eligible education expenses. It would have only applied to schools open less than four days per week. The money would be paid out of individual school districts’ budgets for an amount equal to the “average amount of state funds appropriated per student during the previous school year” after accounting for days left in the school year. In the 2019-2020 school year, the state paid an average of $6,713 per student.
According to the bill sponsor, Rep. Codi Galloway, R-Boise, there are approximately 142 public schools or charter schools that are currently open four days or more per week. Another 26 schools are open fewer days, Galloway said. Almost every Idaho school currently plans to reopen by the end of April, according to school officials.
Galloway seemed unable to decide if the bill was intended to incentivize schools to open through fear of losing money or if it was simply a way to help students struggling with online learning.
“I love education. I love our teachers. And I appreciate all who work hard with limited resources to support the education of our kids,” Galloway said, though later went on to conclude, “We know the cause of the problem here. We know how to reverse it. We just need to open our schools. This bill provides a way forward, encouragement to open and a plan B that takes care of the kids if it can’t be done.”
Sen. Kevin Cook, R-Idaho Falls, said he did not see this bill as a punishment for schools.
“I really see it as an opportunity for kids who are struggling, that may be emotional … to get them back to something that is somewhat normal for them. To get them back to school somehow, some way. And if a parent can’t afford to do that, this is a way that we can help them out to get back to school,” Cook said.
Some parents and one student who testified were upset with schools for not re-opening. Dean Anderson testified that his 10-year-old grandson was once the fastest boy on the football team. However, he said he has gained weight and suffered emotionally since his school closed.
“His attitude, his energy, his grades have all gone downhill, and his confidence is at an all-time low. … Home alone is not a strategy for developing our youth,” Anderson said.
Andy Grover, the executive director of the Idaho Association of School Administrators, disagreed with statements that school boards aren’t listening to parents. He said nearly every district has taken input through parent surveys. He pointed out that seven school districts had recall efforts, but all failed. He also worried some parents would pull their students in order to receive money.
“By the end of spring break, Idaho should have almost 100% of our districts back in in-person learning. We should be celebrating the fact that Idaho has done so well, not finding ways to penalize districts with split communities,” Grover said.
Ann Ritter, representing the Idaho School Board Association, called the bill a “slap in the face” to school boards. She argued that a larger Ada County school with frequent outbreaks can’t be held to the same standard as a small, rural school.
“We are far ahead of our surrounding states in having all students open for in-person instruction. … Everybody (has done) the very best they can. You think you get emails? Let me tell you, school board members inundated with emails. And none of them are in one direction. There are parents that want in-person instruction. There are parents that don’t want anything to do with in-person instruction. So no matter what they do, they’re wrong,” Ritter said.